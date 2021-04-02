This is not the most political thing to say, but here I am going: We must stop putting old White men in charge of diversity decisions.

I know it’s a comment that will raise eyebrows, but this was my gut reaction when I heard about the embarrassing World and World News Reports entering the diversity of law school. That August issue just came out with its latest law school rankings, and these years the birth was a bit of a disaster. And yes, the boss behind the venture happens to be an older guy in White.

But before you get angry and worried, let me say this: Of course, I know the Whites of all the vineyards that are enlightened on matters of race. God knows we need their support. The effort in US News also started with good intentions. For the first time, US News decided to launch a diversity card based on racial and ethnic data provided by nations law schools.

Then, it derailed. For inexplicable reasons, he attracted Asian and multiracial students from their diversity numbers. Law schools protested and US News reclassified Asian students as different. However, she continued to remove multiracial students, prompting 162 law school deans to write a March 24 letter to US News in protest.

In the letter, the deans of the law school called the release of multiracial students wrong and unacceptable, adding that these students consider themselves, and are considered by others, as racially diverse and they are under-represented in the legal profession, reports Law.coms Karen Sloan . The letter also reminded US News that she had changed course for Asian students, urging her to do the same with multiracial students. The result is that the ranking of law school diversity is now pending.

Good misery. Does anyone in the US News, who commands a fearsome empire that establishes the prestige of higher education institutions around the world, need this memo that multiracial people and Asians are not White ? And what a unfortunate moment. As Law.com notes, US News initially released the embargo ranking that excluded Asians from its diversity number on the day six Asian women were shot dead in Atlanta. Just as if he needed that blow to remember that Asians are a minority.

It’s a big mess. And the one in charge is Robert Morse, the chief data strategist for US News, to whom letters were addressed by the deans of the 162 law school. A 45-year-old US News veteran, he is the academic rank religious teacher responsible for distributing the famous editions of Best Colleges and High Schools. He seems to be one legend in US News and an icon in the academic rankings field.

So what does Morse have to say about this fiasco? I asked Morse to comment and he replied in an email: After receiving the comments, we decided to delay the ranking of the variety of law so that we could devote more time to ensuring that it accurately reflects the data of underrepresented minorities, including students of two or more races. We will publish it at a later, yet undetermined date.

I pressed further. Why were Asians and multiracial students excluded from the diversity account in the first place? He replied: We do not share our internal editorial discussions and decision-making, but we can share that we have received feedback that will help shape our rankings.

I’m not here to make Morzen the show’s villain. I do not know if he personally pushed to exclude Asians and multiracial students for any reason or if the decision was taken by the committee. He seems sincere in his desire to do it right. And I give him credit for not avoiding my responsibility or questions.

Still, as an Asian and former lawyer, I want to ask her, what the hell were you thinking? The whole episode underscores how even sophisticated people in the smart world of mainstream media can spectacularly fail to understand the basics of what it means to be a minority and how harmful it should not be accepted as such.

To me, this is symptomatic of people not thinking about race very often, says Sarah Zearfoss, director of admissions at the University of Michigan School of Law for the US News Diversity Enterprise. She points out that they were still at kindergarten level in the race when we should have been at least college level.

For Zearfoss, the mishandling of U.S. news hits the house. It was very touching for me because my husband is Japanese American and my kids are mixed. I had a friend [in academia] tell me, your kids are Asian and white, so they have a lot of advantages. She adds, the discussion on the race is very confusing.

Really confused.