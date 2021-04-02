My envelope wrapping plan for running a United Ireland

Several times on these pages in recent years we have discussed the possibility of a United Ireland and how it no longer looks as remote as it once did. If Brexit – opposed by a majority in the North – was not already a trigger to reconsider the need for two divergent jurisdictions, then the pandemic certainly was. As the kids would say, United Ireland is going through a moment.
So: with that in mind, let me humbly present an idea of how a United Ireland could actually function in a political sense – how, how it would be run literally and who would be in charge to make some decisions that shape our lives.
First, it is a mistake to simply look at the example of Germany and assume that Ireland can follow the model of a larger state by simply absorbing the smaller one. Both Germanys were federal – a piece of provincial land, similar in structure to the United States, each with a certain amount of transferred power. Germany was not a union: it was the disintegration of East Germany and the acceptance of its provinces in the West.
This just will not work in Ireland. The notion that you can enforce Republican law overnight in the six counties – let alone the police, health, council or welfare services – is simply meaningless. There should be a slightly more graduate model.
The other major obstacle to adopting this model is the problem of accommodating a significant portion of people who simply do not want to be part of it. Northern Ireland has a population of 1.8 million and, even if most of its adults vote for unity, a large part will be dissatisfied with any kind of united structure.
How do you deal with both: a dissatisfied minority and the gigantic change in laws and procedures? The answer is that the two States must reunite to form a third, which borrows from the models of other countries.
The United States model could be a start. You can consider a New Ireland as a federal state in which there is always a certain amount of power transfer transferred locally. Perhaps that could mean, though now the Irish, would remain a parliament in Stormont in charge of decision-making for the North. But would this be acceptable to those who wanted Unity? Maybe no.
My humble idea is to become federal in a manner similar to the U.S. and turn county councils into formal mini-governments with devout local powers. In this way, the country can still exist with a single Irish government, but with properly allocated powers to local authorities, which also means that disgruntled unionists can be comforted by the idea that they are not being run by Dublin. You can then have a parliament similar to Congress: a lower house elected on the basis of population and a Senate with equal seats for each county, so that smaller seats are not under-represented.
Do not let the idea that Ireland is small take you away from that. A united Ireland would have a population of 6.8 million, an average population of 212,500 persons per county. Switzerland is half the size of Irelands, at 8.5 million, but half of its 26 cantons have a population below this average.
In fact, Switzerland has mastered this system, with four language communities comfortably dividing a single state. They go one step further and do not have a single head of state: the entire Cabinet, together, passes laws and entertains foreign personalities. Not having a Michael D figure could be a concession we need to help unhappy unionists feel more at home.
Gavan Reilly is a political correspondent with Virgin Media News and a political columnist for the Meath Chronicle. The Gavan column appears in full paper every Tuesday.