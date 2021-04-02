New Travel Tips, Real-Time Vaccine Efficacy, and More Coronavirus News

Efficiency i real-world vaccines, updated travel guides for the inoculated, and another increase in worldwide cases. Here’s what you need to know:

A real-world study reveals that approved vaccines are highly effective as drugmakers work to expand access

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a study that found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines appear 90 percent effective in Covid-19 protection in the real world. The data is another promising indication that these vaccines work very well, but, importantly, this does not mean that they offer complete protection camouflage and distancing to the public are important even if you took both shots. As last year has made clear, our understanding of this disease and how to protect it is constantly evolving, so it is important that everyone continues to take all the precautions we know are effective.

Meanwhile, drug companies are working to expand approval and distribution. Pfizer announced this week that its vaccine appears to be safe and effective in adolescence since the age of 12, while Johnson & Johnson started own judgment for people ages 12 to 17. And on Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it would allow Moderna to decide up to 50 percent more doses in each vial in a change in its emergency use authorization. The change is expected to accelerate distribution.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel if they take other precautionary measures

This morning the CDC released new travel instructions for people who have been fully vaccinated, saying it is low-risk for them to travel in and out of the country, although they should continue to take other precautions such as wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines. The potential return to activities such as air travel has raised questions about how people will prove they have been vaccinated. Vaccine passports have been discussed, and many plans to create them are underway, but doing so in a way that is ethical and fair, and protects people’s privacy, can be a challenge.

This latest update from the CDC comes just days later its director warned the Americans to not yet ease the limitations of Covid-19. Many Americans are frivolous in thinking of a semi-normal summer, but until the vaccines spread, this virus will continue to develop and spread.

Cases are rising worldwide, with some countries imposing new deadlocks while others resist taking precautions.

In recent days, countries around the world including Turkey AND bangladesh have recorded the highest number of daily issues to date. The situation in Brazil continues to be particularly dire. So Paolo, his largest city, recorded record daily burials this week, with cemeteries that remained open until 10 a.m. and cemeteries exhuming old graves to make room for new deaths from Covid-19. Even so, President Jair Bolsonaro still refuses to impose a blockage or any other strict measure that may inhibit the spread of the virus.

Cases also continue to rise in Europe, a situation that the World Health Organization says regions unacceptably slow vaccination attempts are guilty. Now 27 European countries are in partial or complete blockade, including France, which will happen extend its measures to include the whole country for four weeks starting Saturday.

During quarantine, photographer Andrew Gonzales began shooting pictures of redwoods in his neighborhood. These trees may look lonely, but their survival depends on a massive, interconnected underground network.

By the time she was named CEO of Match Group, the largest online dating company on the planet, in March 2020, Sharmistha Dubey had earned a reputation as an oracle. And when singles everywhere suddenly went into closure the day after her appointment, she immediately saw that online dating was not doomed, the pandemic would reinvent it.

Has the pandemic bothered you more with keeping the air fresh indoors? Check out Ikea’s new glossy air purifier.

What does social isolation do to our brains?