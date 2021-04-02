2 terrorists linked to attack the BJP leader among the 3 killed





Srinagar Three terrorists, including two involved in the attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Srinagar, in which a police officer was killed on Thursday, were shot dead at a meeting in Pulwama, police officials said. Friday. A joint cordon operation and search began in the Ghat Mollah area of ​​Pulwamas Kakapora late Thursday night based on intelligence for the presence of terrorists, officers added. According to Kashmir Police Inspector General (IGP) Vijay Kumar, the terrorists had taken hostage four to five people who delayed the operation. The terrorists who were killed were identified as Nissar, Suhail and Junaid, Kumar said. The three took up arms this year, he added. Nissar and Suhail carried out the attack on BJP leader Anwar Khan in Naugam on Thursday along with two others, the officer said. The three terrorists were linked to Al-Badr’s clothing, he added. According to officials, Thursday’s attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al-Badr clothing terrorists. It was a joint attack by two groups in which two militants were from Pulwama district and two from Srinagar town, Kumar said. The rifle that was snatched from the policeman [during Thursdays attack] was also found along with an AK-47 and a handgun from the meeting place. This proves that these people had carried out the attack on the house of BJP leaders. Officials are trying to apprehend the other two terrorists, he added. The vehicle used in Thursday’s attack was also found near the meeting place, IGP said. This vehicle belonged to the person in whose house the meeting took place, he added. The meeting took place at the home of Nawaz Dar, an accomplice of the terrorists, officials said. Dar has been taken into custody, they added. Meanwhile, there were reports of clashes between civilians and forces near the meeting place. A lady was injured in the shooting while two to three people were injured after a bullet incident, officials familiar with the matter said.

