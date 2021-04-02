China using propaganda ads on Facebook to show happy oppressed Muslims

Facebook may be blocked in China, but its government is said to be using the platform to spread propaganda about its Uyghur minority population through advertising.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, some Facebook staff are raising red flags on internal message boards and other propaganda-related employee discussion groups, including posts sponsored by Chinese groups claiming to represent the minority ethnic Muslim Uighurs who prosper in the Chinas Xinjiang region.

The ads come as Beijing comes under strong global criticism for mass deportations and forced sterilization campaigns against its Uyghur population, which has led to genocide claims.

Beijing has denied any human rights violations in Xinjiang and says its actions are necessary to extinguish terrorist threats in the region.

Advertisements and posts by the Chinese government and state media include videos of people in Xinjiang, including some children, saying in the video that their lives have improved and attributing criticism to Western efforts to destabilize China.

A Facebook representative told The Journal that sponsored posts do not violate its policies and that the company is monitoring situation reports in Xinjiang to help inform our approach and due diligence on the matter.

Still, Facebook is considering whether to act on its concerns, including monitoring how international organizations like the United Nations will respond to the situation in Xinjiang, the WSJ said, citing anonymous sources. Last week, the UN called on firms conducting business related to Xinjiang to take proper human rights care in their activities.

A Chinese government spokesman did not respond to requests for comment regarding its Facebook activity.

Typically, Facebook receives Beijing-related ads in Xinjiang within a few days, if internal reviews show that they are not properly labeled dealing with social and political issues. Advertisers are required, when receiving ads, to indicate in the Facebook ad purchase interface when they cover such topics.

If those rules are followed, the ads are then displayed with the name of the group that paid for them. If not, users still see the ads without that information.

For Facebook, China is still a big customer, even though the platform has been blocked in the country since 2009. Citing digital research analysis, The Journal said advertising revenue in China could exceed $ 5 billion a year. This would place China as Facebook’s largest source of revenue after the US

Moreover, the state-controlled media of China run three of the world’s 20 most followed Facebook pages, according to the online reference library DataReportal. Beijing-based international news channel CGTN has more than 115 million followers, which is the fourth largest in the world.

Facebook, which does not share revenue from the site, has long grappled with ethical and logistical issues arising from the removal of posts or the removal of advertising. Recently, the company has been criticized for removing some posts by former President Donald Trump.

In this case, introducing policies to handle postal ads by state-controlled media would be tantamount to deciding what governments are allowed to broadcast on the platform.

The ads provide a tool for Beijing propaganda, a New York-based human rights group spokesman told The Journal. Even if the amounts are not large, it is a direct flow of profit for Facebook, he said. This is particularly troubling.

Facebook product boss Chris Cox responded earlier this year to a post by employees in the internal group of social media giants about Muslim staff, called Muslim @, who stressed that the US government had declared genocide Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs and that rival Twitter had taken action against the US Embassy in China account for a tweet about Uighurs violating its policies, the newspaper said.

It’s time for our platform to take action to combat disinformation about the Uyghur genocide, the employee wrote in the post, which they describe as a prayer for our leadership. “

Cox reportedly replied: “Thank you for throwing me inside. This is incredibly serious. Let me check with our integrity teams for a status update and surround myself or with the right POC [point of contact].