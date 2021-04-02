Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Miller Ranch to split; Work begins in the park near Grant School; Highways to reach Dryden | Old News

CE Lewis bought from Charles Houck 10 acres on Burch Flats across the Wenatchee River for $ 3,000. Lewis recently sold five acres of land in the Wenatchee Valley for $ 3,600.
James McManus, who has been visiting the FE Ping home on Orondo Avenue for the past two days, left for his home in Butte, Mont., This afternoon.
MH Bird, who has been operating a tailoring business on Orondo Avenue, will leave this week for Quincy where he will open a store.
JB Basche and HA York are the new owners of the Farnsworth Drug Store on Wenatchee Avenue. Basche and York, both pharmacists, will change the name of the business to Red Cross Pharmacy.
DD Olds returned to the afternoon train from a short business trip to Seattle.
John D. Atkinson, the attorney general for the state of Washington, has become a member of the Wenatchee Business Club.
The 400-acre Phillip Miller Farm, which for years has been referred to as the largest and one of the most productive farms in the Wenatchee Valley, will be split into five acres and sold. Miller has owned the farm for over 20 years. OB Fuller has been appointed the exclusive agent for the sale of the property. Miller will maintain his home and about 70 acres of orchards.
Mr. and Mrs. John Isenhart from Chelan are in Wenatchee today for business. Isenhart is the manager of the Ellis-Forde Companys store in Chelan.
65 years ago 1956
A new park in East Wenatchee has begun to take shape through volunteer work and another new site for similar developments has been given to the county. The East Wenatchee Kiwanis Club is organizing the development of a 10-acre park donated to the county last year by Rex Tedford. It is located just west of Grant School. Workers have completed the grading and once the level is done, the area will be landscaped. Meanwhile, Douglas County has been given an area of about five acres adjacent to the new high school site by Kenroy Investment Co.
Walt Hammil, a pioneer field for the Wenoka Federation since 1928, is retiring on Sunday.
Robert Girard of Winthrop, a third-year student at Harvard Law School, has been appointed Legal Assistant to the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo L. Black.
Roy Freeman is the new police chief in East Wenatchee. He succeeds Odell ONeal who recently joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The low bid of $ 542,066 on the 2-mile section of the Cashmere-Dryden motorway was submitted by Ellensburg contractor CE ONeal. The new section of the motorway starts at the end of the existing four-lane road in Cashmere and continues along the north side of the Wenatchee River to Dryden. Work is scheduled to begin later this month.
40 years ago 1981
John Peterson, a 1973 graduate of Wenatchee High School, began work today as assistant planning director Douglas Countys.
Janis Kendrick, who started athletics at Waterville High School, was named Coach of the Year for girls basketball for the Seattle AA Metro League after the 1980-81 season. Kendrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Kendrick of Waterville, has been coaching girls basketball at Rainier Beach for five years.
Horace Fleming is the new president of the Douglas County Port Commission.
Stones made from the ashes of Mount St. Helens will be among the performances at the Gem and Mineral Show as part of this year’s Apple State Flower Festival in Washington. The event is sponsored by the Ginkgo Mineral Society.
Benny and Jetstream will perform at the Franklin House Fireside Room this weekend. In other entertainment news, the popular Seattle duo Reilly & Maloney will perform in concert at The Orondo. Tickets are $ 5.
Jerry Cale of Corvallis, Ore., Bought the Eddie Mays Flag Inn in East Wenatchee. Cale plans to manage his own 100-room inn and restaurant and intends to change the motels’ name, but not immediately.
Graduated from Eastmont High School, Dr. Kenneth G. Koch received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree during the March Exercises at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa.
Davenport Realtors $ 2.25 Million Development Cherry Pines is now under construction on the corner of Cherry and Stewart streets.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos