The cartel war leaves 8 headless troops in Aguililla, Michoacn





tidings Two CJNG vehicles abandoned in Zamora, Michoacn, following an exchange of fire in May 2019. Clashes between New Generation Cartel Jalisco and Crteles Unidos blamed Eight decapitated bodies have been found in Aguililla's Michoacnn municipality, the Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday. The killings are believed to be the result of confrontations between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and Crteles Unidos, which are in the middle of a territorial dispute. The eight bodies of the men were found after authorities received a report of possible crimes in the city of La Enramada. Following the investigation, forensic services found the mutilated bodies, who also had gunshot wounds. The bodies were taken by forensic services for forensic autopsy and ongoing investigation, the state attorney general said. In 2020, more than 50% of premeditated murders were linked to six criminal groups, including the CJNG. Last year Michoacn recorded 50.4 premeditated homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, almost double the national average. Source: Zeta (sp)







