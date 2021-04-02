International study reveals ancient meteorological impact on Antarctica 430,000 years ago

A Florida State University geochemist and postdoctoral researcher were part of an international research team that has found new evidence of a low-altitude meteorite impact event reaching the Antarctic ice 430,000 years ago.

Geological records have long shown evidence of meteorite collisions with Earth, but scientists had previously known only two large bursts of air meteorite impacts or comets with the atmosphere that left no crater behind because they occurred in the modern era with witnesses. Air explosions are strange events that resemble large thermonuclear explosions, and scientists note that such an event occurring today over populated regions would result in great destruction of life and property.

Team Findings, published in Advances in Science, show that the impact on Antarctica was much more dangerous than the events of the Tunguska and Chelyabinsk air explosions that occurred over Russia in 1908 and 2013.

The unusual touch event occurred when a plane of molten and evaporated meteorite material reached the Earth’s surface at high speed. This material was created by the atmospheric entry of an asteroid at least 100 meters in diameter, and the impact energy was completely dissipated into the atmosphere.

Munir Humayun, a professor in the FSUs Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science and a researcher at the National Higher Magnetic Field Laboratory, and postdoctoral researcher Shuying Yang analyzed the chemical composition of extraterrestrial particles known as sondes in of Walnumfjellet, within the Sr Rondane Mountains, Queen Maud Land, East Antarctica,

This study found a series of unique meteorite spheres melted in Antarctica which have been chemically tracked to show a large air blast that released the equivalent energy of about 100 megatons of TNT dating from about 430,000 years ago, Humayun said. The lateral extension of the fireball would have been about 10 kilometers (6 miles) wide, about half the size of Tallahassee, although the destruction would have affected a much larger area.

Humayun and Yang analyzed 76 elements in spheres to trace the finger to the meteorite type and determine if there was earth debris present in the composition of the spheres. The predominance of chondritic meteorite material with oxygen derived from Antarctic ice (inferred from isotope tracing) in spheres indicates that the meteorite came very close to the Earth’s surface without hitting it on the ground.

Objects that are low in cohesive force, such as icy objects or porous asteroids, tend to explode in the atmosphere as cohesive bodies stop from the ground, Humayun said. The result tells us that the fireball was close enough to evaporate large volumes of ice that were then incorporated into the fireball, and the spheres were condensed by the evaporated meteorite and ice mixture.

Evidence shows that the Antarctic Aerial Explosion is the largest aerial explosion ever known, an order of magnitude larger than the 1908 Tunguska event and two orders of magnitude larger than the Chelyabinsk event of 2013. This type of explosion, caused by a single impact — the asteroid, is described as intermediate, as it is larger than an air blast but smaller than an impact-creating event.

Matthias van Ginneken, a cosmochemist specializing in the study of micrometeorites from the School of Physical Sciences at the University of Kent, led the study with colleagues from Belgium, Germany, Russia, the US and the UK. He said the study guides an important discovery for the geological record where evidence of such events is scarce, mainly due to the difficulty in identifying and characterizing the impact particles.

To complete the record of asteroid impact on Earth, we recommend that future studies focus on identifying similar events in different targets, such as rocky or shallow ocean basements, as the Antarctic ice sheet covers only 9 percent of the surface area of ​​the Earth, said Van Ginneken.

The condensation spheres examined in this study were found during the 2017-18 Baltic Antarctic Meteorite expedition based at the Belgian Princess Elisabeth Antarctica Research Station and funded by the Belgian Federal Science Policy Office.

Researchers from Vrije University of Brussels, Institute of Planetary Sciences, Russian Academy of Sciences, Universe Libre de Bruxelles, Belgian Geological Survey, Royal Belgian Institute of Science, Case Western Reserve University, Naturkunde Museum Berlin and Freie Universit Berlin, Florida State University The National High Magnetic Field Laboratory participated in this study.