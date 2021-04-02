ICYMI: Good stories from around the world News | DW





Adolescents receive an increase in vaccines As vaccines in some countries have stalled and pharmaceutical firms have struggled with supply issues, there is a group that has news of COVID vaccines to celebrate teens this week. The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is safe and highly effective for children between the ages of 12 and 15, according to a new study. In a joint statement, German and US firms said Wednesday that the vaccine had “demonstrated 100% efficacy and strong antibody response” in Phase 3 trials conducted on more than 2,000 volunteers in the US With rising levels of infections, many experts have suggested that vaccines are the way out of the crisis. Music up to the ears Just when you thought all the coronavirus research was exhausted, Barcelona held a concert by the band Love of Lesbians, with 5,000 people in attendance, to test whether such an event could be safely held during a pandemic . Audience members had to adhere to strict hygiene measures in the indoor arena, the 18,000 Palau de Sant Jordi arena, and had to undergo a coronavirus test beforehand. And it was an exciting night. “Welcome to one of the most touching concerts of our lives,” the band’s lead singer Santi Balmes told the audience. “It’s been a year and a half since we last stepped on a stage as a group. That’s right … some of the musicians are crying here.” We will not die … from an asteroid … yet NASA announced this week that a 1,100-foot (340-meter) asteroid poses no threat to Earth on a flight past 2068. NASA had already ruled out the possibility of a collision in 2029 and 2036 on our planet’s previous transits. Discovered in 2004, Apophis was thought to be one of “the most dangerous asteroids that could affect Earth,” NASA said. But now astronomers have changed that impact estimate after getting a more refined estimate of Apophis orbit around the sun. The Netherlands celebrates 20 years of same-sex marriage Just after the midnight strike on April 1, 2001, the mayor of Amsterdam married four same-sex couples in the Dutch capital City Hall, as the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize gay marriage. Gert Kasteel, left, and Dolf Pasker, right, were one of the first four couples to bond when same-sex marriage was legalized in the Netherlands in 2001. Twenty years later, same-sex marriage is legal in 28 countries as well as the self-governing island of Taiwan. “If you had told me 20 years ago that same-sex marriage would be a reality in 29 countries, I would not have believed you,” said Jessica Stern, executive director of the global LGBTQ rights group. OutRight Action International. jsi / nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)







