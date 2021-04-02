Blinken focuses more on Palestinians in phone call with Israeli counterpart | Mighty 790 KFGO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Friday that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy “equal measures” of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy.
Blinken’s comments reflect more of a focus on the Palestinians than the pro-Israel policy pursued by US President Joe Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.
Blinken raised the issue in a telephone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
A statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price said the two leaders discussed regional security challenges, humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and the normalization of relations with Arab-Muslim-majority countries.
Trump last year helped sign normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. Biden has not yet focused much on adding more places to the list. Some Arab countries want to see the resolution of the long-running dispute between Israel and the Palestinians before agreeing to an agreement.
“The secretary stressed the confidence of the administrations that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy,” Price said.
He said Blinken reiterated the United States’ “strong commitment to Israel and its security and hopes to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel partnership.”
