



The Centers for Disease Control said fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested before traveling to the country and do not need quarantine afterwards.

GREENSBORO, NC Get ready to take off! The Centers for Disease Control updated their travel instructions during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency said people who are fully vaccinated can travel within the country without first being tested for COVD-19. They also do not need post-travel quarantine. A reminder, the CDC determines that fully vaccinated means at least two weeks have passed since they received all the shots in their vaccine series. So for people receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, they are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second stroke. For those taking Johnson & Johnson, it is only two weeks after their single-dose dose. Dr. David Priest, infectious disease specialist at Novant Health, said the new guideline is a smart move but warns people to consider their health limits before booking a flight. “If you have one of those autoimmune conditions and you are using drugs that suppress your immune system or you have a compromising immune condition, you certainly need to be a little more careful in those conditions,” said Dr. Priest. “Vaccines are not perfect, but they are really effective.” When it comes to international travel, the CDC has a different set of recommendations. The agency said fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested before traveling abroad unless the place where they are traveling requires testing. The CDC also said that people traveling internationally should be tested and get a negative test result before returning to the US, but they do not need quarantine. The priest said there are several factors that make it a little harder for the CDC to set guidelines for foreign travel. “We’ve seen growth and activity in other countries like Europe and Brazil with variants, so I think international travel will be a little slower,” Prift said. Although travelers will have a little more freedom moving forward, the CDC continues to stress that regardless of vaccination status, you still need to wear masks on all forms of public transportation.

