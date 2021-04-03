Syrian militant and former Al Qaeda leader demands wider acceptance in first interview with American journalist | FRONTLINE | PBS

For most of the two decades, the life of Abu Mohammad al-Jolanis has been a guide to Islamic militancy in Iraq and Syria. He joined the fight against US forces in Iraq and was imprisoned by the Americans. He became a commander within the group known as the Islamic State of Iraq. He established an al Qaeda affiliate in Syria and later broke with Al Qaeda and the ISI, launching his own group to oppose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The United States has labeled him a terrorist since 2013 and offered a $ 10 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Today, Jolani is the leader of the most dominant force in Syrian-controlled opposition territory. From his base in the northwestern corner of the country, he and his organization have fought against Assad’s forces, Assad’s Russian and Iranian allies, and Jolanis owns his former allies in ISIS and Al Qaeda.

In his first interview with an American journalist, Jolani told FRONTLINE correspondent Martin Smith that his role in fighting Assad and ISIS and controlling an area with millions of displaced Syrians who could potentially become refugees reflected the interests of common with the United States and the West.

Jolani told Smith that his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, poses no threat to the United States and the government should remove it from its list of designated terrorists.

First and foremost, this region does not pose a threat to the security of Europe and America, Jolan Smith told. This region is not the ground for the execution of foreign jihad.

Traveling to Syria from Turkey, Smith conducted interviews with Jolan on February 1 and February 14, 2021. The interviews will be part of a forthcoming FRONTLINE document examining Jolan as a leading Islamic militant and his efforts, despite his history. with Al Qaeda and allegations of human rights abuses, to position itself as an influential force in Syria’s future.

Smith asked Jolan why people should consider him a leader in Syria if he is designated a terrorist by the US,. United Nations and other countries. Jolani called the terrorist appointment unfair and political, saying that while he had been critical of Western policies towards the Middle East, We did not say we wanted to fight. Jolani said his involvement with Al Qaeda has ended, and even in the past his group was against conducting operations outside Syria.

The interviews took place in Idlib province, where Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Jolanis group, worked to establish a civilian authority through a so-called rescue government. One of the last pockets of resistance to the Assad regime, Idlib has become home to some 3 million civilians, many of whom have fled other parts of Syria. For the past two years, Idlib has been attacked by Syrian, Russian and Iranian forces, with Turkey backing opposition groups, including, sometimes, the Jolanis group.

Back in December 2012, the Jolanis group, then known as Jabhat al-Nusra, was certain a terrorist organization by the US State Department. Jolani, a Syrian national, was named a Designated Global Terrorist Particularly in May 2013. The State Department cited the violent, sectarian vision groups and said Jolani’s ultimate goal is to overthrow the Syrian regime and the institution of Islamic Sharia law throughout the country, adding that suicide attacks carried out by his group killed innocent Syrian civilians.

Three years later, Jolani sought to publicly distance his group from Al Qaeda and rename it Jabhat Fateh al-Sham. A merger with other Syrian Islamic rebel factions in January 2017 formed the group known as the HTS, as it exists today.

James Jeffrey, who served as U.S. Ambassador under the Republican and Democratic administrations and most recently as special envoy for engagement in Syria and special envoy to the global coalition to defeat ISIS during the Trump administration, told Smith that the Jolanis organization was an asset of America’s strategy in Idlib.

They are the least bad option of the various options in Idlib, and Idlib is one of the most important places in Syria, which is one of the most important places now in the Middle East, Jeffrey said in an interview on March 8th.

Aaron Y. Zelin, whose research at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy focuses on jihadist groups in North Africa and Syria, told Smith that it is difficult to know what Jolanis’s intentions are because he has been a chameleon. Zelin said in an interview conducted on March 8, How can you necessarily trust someone who is just trying to survive and continue to stay in power because that is the only way he can?

Since the start of the conflict in Syria a decade ago, forces of the Assad and ISIS regimes have committed large-scale human rights abuses. The actions of the Assad regimes, Jolani told Smith, fit the definition of terrorism because it was killing innocent people, children, poor people, women.

Human rights organizations also have documented violations by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, from indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas to arbitrary arrests.

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry into Syria said it documented violations including torture, sexual violence, inhuman or degrading treatment, and enforced disappearances or deaths in custody by HTS and its previous incarnations beginning in 2011. As incidents culminated in 2014, similar levels of violations were documented from 2013 to 2019, March 2021 report marked.

The UN commission report also noted HTS ‘practice of arbitrarily detaining civilians to stifle political dissent, and said 73 documents of arrested activists, journalists and media workers who criticized HTS had been documented. He added that activists and media workers who were women were doubly victimized.

The report said that while HTS lost territory to Assads forces, it accelerated detention campaigns in an attempt to subjugate populations in areas remaining under its control.

Smith asked Jolan about reports of journalists and activists arrested and sometimes tortured.

Jolani claimed that the people arrested by HTS were agents of the regime, Russian agents who came to set abrasive traps, or members of ISIS. He dismissed the arrests as targets of thieves and blackmail, dismissing claims that HTS went after its critics.

In a report published January 2019, Interviewed by Human Rights Watch seven former detainees, many of them activists or journalists. Two of them describe being arrested while filming and being questioned about their work as journalists. None of them was able to consult a lawyer. All but one said they had been beaten or physically abused.

Sara Kayyali, Syria researcher for Human Rights Watch, told Smith in an interview on March 18, We have documented cases where people had described, in detail, their tortures, where they shared pictures of the signs they received while in detention at the governor of Idlib.

There is no torture. I completely reject that, Jolan Smith told him.

Jolani said he would give international human rights groups access to prisons.

Human rights organizations can come and inspect prisons or do a tour, he said. Our institutions are open to anyone. Organizations are welcome. Or people who are interested in this issue can visit and assess the situation. Are things done right or not?

When Smith spoke with Kayyali, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, and relayed Jolanis’ offer, she said, “It would be great if they could follow him and if they could provide access to both officials and the premises.” unofficial detention.

But she also noted that rights groups have heard promises like this from others before, without any prosecution.

Smith also took the opportunity to question Jolan about Bilal Abdul Kareem, an American journalist who was arrested by HTS in August 2020 and held in custody at the time of the February 1 interview. Smith asked Jolan if he was willing to release Kareem.

Jolani said, It does not belong to me. This issue is in the hands of the judicial system.

Just over two weeks after that interview, on February 17, Kareem was released from prison.