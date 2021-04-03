When the Egypts Suez Canal man-made water tanker connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea was blocked by the massive container ship Ever Given for six days on Mars, the landcraft closed one of the busiest trade routes in the world and nearly prevented $ 10 billion of goods from reaching their destinations.

The event made global news and the media around the world tried to talk to someone with knowledge of the Suez Canal and global maritime trade routes, someone with knowledge of maritime history, someone who could explain the economic impact of canal blockages and, more importantly, someone who is good at camera and is fast on foot when tough questions are thrown in their way.

They found all those qualities in a man Dr. Sal Mercogliano, Assistant Professor of History at Campbell University, Assistant Professor at the U.S. Maritime Market Academy, and expert in marine history, marine archeology, and maritime industry policy.

Last week, Mercogliano appeared on nearly 30 national and international radio and television news programs including the BBC, Sky TV, Associated Press, Bloomberg, NPR, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, Fox New York, Sirius XM, and Radio South Korea. have been featured in articles by the Washington Post, New York Times, LA Times, Reuters and The Guardian, to name a few.

That’s a big story, says Mercogliano, who joined the Campbell College in 2010. The Suez Canal is responsible for 12 percent of world trade. What is what we call a maritime drowning point, a topic on which I was already writing an essay for the Center for International Maritime Safety. The canal has been closed by ships in the past, but nothing in this area or at this scale because it has been made by one of the largest ships in the world.

Another reason for the media interest Ever given is large, 1,300 meters long, 200 meters wide and weighing more than 200,000 tons. Its length is the equivalent height of the Building State Empire.

And not only does it get stuck, but it gets stuck in a part of the canal where there is only one lane, and gets stuck in the worst possible way, adds Mercogliano. Likes like when your car gets a flat, and there is no service lane to pull further.

His sudden fame in the media is the result of a number of factors, says Mercogliano. His background as a merchant marine, his career in higher education, his knowledge of large sailing ships, his knowledge of the business side of the maritime trade industry, all contributed to the demand for his penetration .

And of all the things that prepared Mercogliano for his moment, he says it was his job doing side reporting and broadcasting for Campbell University lacrosse games that made him more comfortable on camera.

“Once I’m really comfortable in the air and that ‘s something the producers have been telling me over and over again after these interviews, you’re natural in that,” he says.

Television interviews were conducted from his home through Zoom, and in all of them, the words were said at Campbell University professor and Mercoglianos Gaylord and Gladys Campbell the scalp is strategically placed in the background.

In other words, not only has it been a great exposure for Mercogliano, but it has been free publicity for Campbell University.

I have made some people tell me that I am really enjoying myself through all of this, and to be honest with you, I am, he says. Look, I feel terrible that 12 percent of the world economy was close to collapse, but this is what Ive studied all my life. I think it brings a passion to this topic and people seem to like it. They want someone who is enthusiastic and knowledgeable about the subject, and of course I am both.