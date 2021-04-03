Chronicles of Caldera: Southwest May Expect Upcoming US Volcanic Eruption | Regional News

The Chronicles of the Yellowstone Caldera is a weekly column written by scientists and contributors to the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week’s contribution is from Wendy Stovall, a volcanologist with the U.S. Geological Survey and deputy charge scientist at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

There is no shortage of spectacular volcanic views available these days. In recent weeks we have seen an eruption of the Geldingadalur volcano in Iceland rising into scattered cones surrounded by a lava flow field, 5,000 high lava springs from Mount Sicilna Etna and ash bullets spinning up to more than 13,000 meters above Pacaya volcano in Guatemala. All of these represent possible events that could occur during the next eruption from a volcanic field in the Southwestern United States.

There are thousands of volcanic features scattered throughout the Southwest, which are grouped together in volcanic fields. The U.S. Geological Survey of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory is responsible for monitoring and reporting potential hazards associated with the resurgence of volcanic activity in the region. During the last hundred or so years of volcanic research in the U.S. there has been a greater concentration of stratovolcanoes of the Cascade Range and massive calderas of Yellowstone and Long Valley than cone cones and lava flows in the Southwest.

This is mainly due to the greater danger that these large volcanoes pose to nearby population centers. This means that we know relatively little about the eruption time for most U.S. volcanic fields. Even so, the rare geological evidence we know suggests a cone-type eruption and flow lava every 700 years in a typical volcanic field, which means that there is more likely to be an eruption from one of these areas over the next few decades than an eruption from many Cascade volcanoes (with the exception of Mount St. Helens the most active volcano in the Cascade Range to date).

So what might such an explosion look like? The recent explosions are excellent analogues to the scenarios that could occur during the next outbreak in the Southwest United States.

In Iceland, red-orange lava is swirling from a two-blow spraying cone that feeds a field around the lava flow. Volcanic gases are degrading the air quality in and below the wind from the eruption site. Fortunately, activity is limited to a low area, which is keeping streams advancing far away from the source of the explosion.

Guatemala’s Pacaya volcano has been waving lava in the air and sending lava flows into volcanic eruptions for several years. Last week, an increase in eruption sent volcanic ash clumps to an altitude of 13,000 feet. Clouds of ash moved toward the airport in the city of Guatemala, and the fall of ash engulfed runways and parked planes. Because volcanic ash is highly corrosive and can damage aircraft engines, government officials closed the airport.

On the island of Sicily in Italy, Etna has set up spectacular displays of spring lava feeding lava down the wing. Occasional paroxysms send clouds of ash into the atmosphere above the volcano. In late February, lava springs reached an almost record height of about 5,000 feet above the volcano. Earlier this month, an ash column reached 33,000 meters and the ensuing material caused considerable concern to the population of a large inhabited area.

All of these volcanoes are erupting magma with a composition (basalt in basalt andalite) that is similar to the most common type for Southwest volcanoes. Unlike larger volcanoes with long-lived magma storage chambers, magma sucking cones rise quickly from the mantle and are not usually stored for long in the Earth’s crust. Most often, no visible volcano exists before the eruption (as in Iceland) magma rises through the crust along a road with less resistance and penetrates the surface along a fracture.

Because of this, geophysical instruments are our best tool for detecting lead eruptions in scattered volcanic fields. Seismometers detect rock breakage as magma moves, and GPS receivers and satellite images provide microscopic measurements of how and where the earth’s surface deforms in response to magma migration.

Eruptions in volcanic plains, such as those in the Southwest, can last from days to years. The Paricutin eruption in 1943 in Mexico, which lasted for nine years, is a good example of what could happen in the United States. Such an explosion today could directly affect nearby communities, air traffic, water reservoirs, transportation corridors and communication systems.

The early stages of activity would probably be similar to what we have recently seen in Iceland low springs or boiler-like vents feeding lava flows that reach hundreds to thousands of meters away from their source. The topography on the ground and the duration of the eruption dictate how far the streams will travel, but everything in their path is exceeded or burned (including highways, power lines, railways, buildings, waterways, etc.).

As advances erupt, lava springs could rise to hundreds of feet high and thin ash in the air similar to what happened in Etna and Pacaya last month. Occasional ash blasts could send feathers into the altitudes used by commercial aircraft, which would close airspace and affect U.S. air traffic. Ash fall can be cleaned up, but even small amounts can damage wastewater systems, air conditioning and heating systems, and agriculture and livestock. These explosions emit tons of sulfur dioxide and will degrade air quality into wind gusts.

There are many places to look at the volcanic past of the American Southwest and to contemplate the volcanic future of the regions, for example:

McCartys stream in the Zuni-Bandera volcanic field in west-central New Mexico as part of the El Malpais National Monument.

The Arizona Sun Crater Volcano National Monument is located within the active San Francisco Volcanic Plain.

The Winkaret Volcanic Plain is north of the western part of the Grand Canyon, where lava flows flow and continuously damage the Colorado River.

Recent eruptions in Iceland, Italy and Guatemala have brought spectacular displays of volcanic power. Evidence of similar activity is preserved throughout the American Southwest. And what happened once will surely happen again.