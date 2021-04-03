Laurentian University concludes federation agreements with Huntington, Thorneloe and Sudbury University

Laurentian University has begun to change before the eyes of the community a few weeks before a final report on the restructuring of the post-secondary bankruptcy institution is finalized.

Laurentian President Robert Hachhas announced this termination of federated university relations.

The faculty, staff and students of Huntington and Thorneloe Universities and the University of Sudburyare call the decision a betrayal.

The university courses required are essentially such as religious studies, local studies, theater and other arts and humanities courses.

Students would enroll in courses offered by Laurentian outside of these major studies to obtain their degrees.

The termination of the agreement enters into force on May 1, 2021.

Huntington and Sudbury University have already announced the cancellation of all spring classes.

In a press release, Hach writes: “The conclusion of the federation agreements was necessary to ensure that the millions of dollars paid by Laurentian to federated universities each year in connection with the distribution of programs and courses will remain within Laurentian, as part of Laurentian has the capacity and faculty required to teach all students in a more efficient delivery model.These steps allow Laurentian to focus its resources on programs and courses that students have demonstrated to be interested in receiving “

The release explains that the conclusion relates only to the distribution of academic programs and courses and that each of the federated universities will continue to have and operate its own buildings and facilities.

Laurentian University President Robert Hach announced the termination of relations with Thorneloe and Hungtington Universities as well as the University of Sudbury on 1 April. (Laurentian University)

Hach is advising students enrolled in programs offered by federated universities to contact liaison services.

The move comes amid mediation of the Company Creditors Agreement looking for ways to place the insolvent university on a financially sound footing.

Laurentian Faculty Association says news is “devastating”

“The news that the Laurentian University administration is unilaterally terminating its agreements

with these important federal universities is devastating, “says Fabrice Colin, President of

Laurentian University Faculty Faculty Association. “Together with the federated universities, Laurentian

The University Faculty Association is committed to the CCAA mediation process and

university restructuring. The decision of the Laurentian administration to complete these

agreements between the CCAA process make us wonder if they share this

commitment “.

Colin blames the Minister of Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano, for failing to come to the aid of the institution and engage in the CCAA process.

He also points the finger at the poor governance practices of the Laurentian top administration for several years.

Colin says he does not really know what the future holds for federated universities and whether they will be able to exist on their own, especially if Laurentian offers similar programs, as President Hachsays predicts.

The University of Sudbury offers programs and courses in philosophy, indigenous studies, religious studies, folklore and tudo journalism, all of which are accredited towards a Laurentian University degree. (Yvon Theriault / Radio Canada)

Faculty, staff, students and community members joined in condemning the mass in a massive zoom meeting after the news on April 2, many who drowned as they spoke and wiped away tears.

One of the speakers was Jose Turcotte, a professor of psychology at Laurentian and a member of the university Senate.

She wondered if the federated universities could seek their funding directly from the province and operate independently of Laurentian, a question no one seemed to be able to answer.

Senate meeting for further cuts

She also called on President Hacha the tyrant to make the move, but she also, as a member of Laurentian’ssenate, warned that more cuts would come. A full day is set aside April 6 to discuss more cuts, which she thinks the Senate is powerless to stop.

“We do not want to do it. We do not like to do it. We want to keep them all, because, from my point of view, they have to find other solutions. But the Senate is not there to find those other solutions. “So I’m just saying, guys, from other universities talking up, try to get the government to send you money directly,” she urged.

The uncertainty and potential loss of the long-term Indigenous Studies program is causing a great deal of outrage.

Megan Lalonde is a teaching assistant in the Women and Gender Studies program. As an Anishnaabe woman and graduate of the Indigenous Studies program, she says the education provided to her by the federated schools has been a refuge and described it as life-saving.

“Laurentian University is trying to portray programs like Indigenous Studies and Women’s Studies as an unpopular financial responsibility program,” she says. “This careless decision, too, makes it very clear to me that Laurentian’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to the indigenous people, as well as their agricultural mandate was nothing more than a smoke screen, especially taking “Indigenous Studies in Laurentian is the second oldest of its kind in North America and so many wonderful thinkers and minds have been conducted through this program.”

Call for the resignation of the Laurentian president

Reuben Roth is Professor in the Laurentian Jobs and Job Studies Program. He rallied a call for the resignation of President Robert Hach.

“He’s doing us tremendous damage and I, none of us, want to stand by and see him lower the university,” Roth says. “We have something wonderful here. We have something beautiful here.”

Thorneloe University is affiliated with the Anglican Church and offers classical and theological studies, as well as a program in studies on women and gender. (Erik White CBC)

Roth believes the financial problems began with the province underfunding the university over the years. However, progressive conservative government may come to the end of the CCAA process when it will be freer to save the institution.

Ministry of Colleges and Universities says situation “deeply disturbing”

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities responded to a statement.

“It is deeply troubling that Laurentian University has found itself in a situation where such drastic and immediate action is needed to ensure its long-term sustainability. We remain focused on ensuring that Laurentian University students can continue their studies. That is why the Ministry has appointed a Special Adviser, Alan Harrison, to provide independent advice and recommendation to the Minister of Colleges and Universities regarding the financial situation in Laurentian.The scope of the Special Adviser’s mandate will be extended beyond financial analysis and will include an examination of the other factors underlying the situation in Laurentian. “

The Harrison report will be completed by mid-April.

A final report on the restructuring is scheduled for the end of the month.