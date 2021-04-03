Half of UK firms expect long-term disruption after Brexit – poll | Mighty 790 KFGO





LONDON (Reuters) – Most British firms have faced trade disruptions with the European Union since Brexit, with the problem expected to last for some time, according to a study published Saturday. A trade agreement between London and Brussels which entered into force on 1 January has meant that some companies have had to deal with bureaucracy and new rules. The Survey for London First / EY survey, conducted in February, found that 75% had experienced some disruption, although 71% said they felt prepared for the changes. Almost half, 49%, said they expected this to continue in the long run while nearly a third said they had stopped trading with the EU and countries not covered by the reversal agreements. The findings echo other surveys showing that businesses have had difficulty with their supply chains, along with other border and regulatory issues, since the new trade deals went into effect. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the rift is largely due to “indentation” problems which would be alleviated when firms were caught up with the new system. “It is very clear that the disruptions in the UK trade with the EU go beyond the problems with the new regime,” said John Dickie, Acting Chief Executive of First London. “If the government is to successfully protect Global Britain, it must redouble its efforts to regulate our trade relationship with the EU.” The survey of 1,040 businesses found that 29% of firms reported that their cost base had increased, with half of these businesses saying these costs would have to be passed on to customers. However, 26% reported that they had a better understanding of how to enter new markets and 24% saw the new trade arrangements as a chance to diversify their activities. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

