The impact of Brexit is being felt across Britain down to oysters, wine and cheeseExBulletin

Now that the UK has severed its recent ties with the EU, the effects of Brexit are beginning to be felt across Britain down to oysters, wine and cheese.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed that the UK would make strong progress by leaving the European Union.

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: Brexit means Brexit, and we will make a titan – a titanic success of his. Thank you

CHANG: But for British food importers and exporters, Brexit so far feels like hitting an iceberg. Just three months into, it has increased their costs and threatened their businesses.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt traveled to England and Wales for the Indicator, Planet Money’s daily economics podcast, to see how Brexit is affecting oysters, wine and cheese.

JONATHAN BAILEY: I’m going to get very, very wet. This is not leakage (ph). This is just rainwater.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: it’s just rain water.

BAILEY: Yes.

LANGFITT: It’s a cold frosty morning in Cornwall in southwest England, and I’m helping Jonathan Bailey leave his boat by dinghy. Jonathan is an oyster fisherman, but these days, his oyster boat mostly stays anchored offshore.

So since Brexit, how many times have you been out?

BAILEY: Not much.

LANGFITT: This is because leaving the European Union has caused environmental rules that make it much harder for British fishermen like Jonathan to sell oysters in Europe, which is almost his entire market, leaving him and more than 40 fishermen and women around here mostly out work this season. I asked how this might affect them in the long run.

BAILEY: I’m 66. I’m wondering if this is the time to say, end.

LANGFITT: How would you feel about not fishing anymore?

BAILEY: I would be very, very, very, very upset.

LANGFITT: To understand how Brexit is destroying oyster exports, I met Martin Laity, who owns Sailor’s Creek Shellfish. He has been buying and exporting Jonathan capture for three decades.

MARTIN LAITY: We sell our oysters – or we make them – to Brittany and French traders. They sell it under the Breton or Normandy flag.

LANGFITT: Before Brexit, when the UK was inside the European Union, Martin perfectly sent his shells to Europe, where they were cleaned to remove contaminants from English waters. But now, because the UK is outside the EU, British oysters need to be cleaned here before going to Europe. Now, this does not sound like a big deal, but if you are in the shell business, it’s because it adds cost. And once the oysters are cleaned, Martin says he only has 48 hours to get them on plates in Europe before they break down.

LAITETI: We will write a lot of credit notes for mortals. This week we have 10% mortality.

LANGFITT: Which means Martin loses hundreds of dollars on deliveries to dead oysters. This and other changes due to Brexit have hurt the fish and shellfish business. British Treasury figures show that the sector’s exports to the EU fell by around 80% in January year on year.

LAITETI: Our turnover has dropped 97%. I mean, we can’t go on like this for eight months. We have fired all our staff, our drivers.

LANGFITT: The government has blamed the sharp drop in food and beverage exports to the EU for pre-Brexit fundraising, COVID restrictions and businesses adapting to new trade relations. British officials say the volumes are already receding and Boris Johnson has called for a halt to the fish trade tooth problems and says the government will compensate businesses when it is not their fault.

JOHNSON: But being without a doubt, there are great opportunities for fishermen across the UK to take advantage of the UK’s spectacular maritime wealth.

LANGFITT: Brexit is not just an exporter of shellfish like Martin. Created also created a mountain of documents for wine importers like Daniel Lambert.

DANIEL LAMBERT: So this is our little warehouse.

LANGFITT: Daniel brings in tens of thousands of European wine cases every year. In the good old days, which was just a few months ago, Daniel says importing was easy.

LAMBERT: We used to just have to do a bunch of paperwork – very, very simple really.

LANGFITT: But now, because the UK is outside the EU, there is so much more.

LAMBERT: I have to send the order to the manufacturer. The manufacturer then produces a pro forma invoice, which they send me back. In the pro forma invoice …

LANGFITT: Daniel went on for more than a minute, describing the avalanche of confusing forms of rules. The cost of each new set of documents ranges from $ 38 to $ 90.

LANGFITT: So on a scale of one to 10, how much are you enjoying this new system?

LAMBERT: (Laughter) About zero.

LANGFITT: Daniel says some retailers will not be able to afford the new paperwork, so they will be ordering fewer types of wine. And some of these administrator costs will be passed on to customers.

LAMBERT: The cost of a bottle of wine, I can see it at the moment, you’re talking almost two dollars in a bottle.

LANGFITT: And they will have fewer choices.

LAMBERT: Correct, but this is Brexit.

LANGFITT: When the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016, it meant leaving an exclusive trading club, giving up free entry to a market with more than 500 million customers. The Brexiteers told businesses at the time they would still enjoy unlimited access to European markets, but David Henig, a London-based trade analyst, says the problems businesses face now were completely predictable.

DAVID HENIG: It is normal in global trade to have such controls and balances. What was abnormal was the UK’s previous relationship with the EU, the nature of this integrated market and then the UK leaving it. The lesson from Brexit is, you can not have your cake and eat it.

LANGFITT: Which business sectors in the UK are doing well from Brexit?

HENIG: There will be isolated winners in this, but overall, there will be more losers. We are seeing stories of people struggling, not stories of people managing to find new opportunities.

LANGFITT: But some smart businessmen have found ways to turn Brexit problems to their advantage, at least for now. Simon Spurrell runs the Cheshire Cheese Company in North West England. Here he is introducing me to his cows at the time of milking.

SIMON SPURRELL: Cows have a very beautiful life. They are normally roaming the 200 acres of surrounding fields, pastures to weed all day. So it is lovely.

(Donkey’s voice)

LANGFITT: Simon exported cheese to Europe smoothly and cheaply. But now, because of Brexit, he has to pay $ 250 for a veterinary certificate for each cheese order, which he says will cost him $ 350,000 in lost sales this year. Simon shared his problems on Twitter and his compatriots came to his rescue. They started buying his cheese like never before. And in the first two months of this year, Simon cheese sales in the UK grew by 900%.

SPURRELL: We actually ended up with a nationalist wave of buying cheese there.

LANGFITT: How long do you think it will last?

SPURRELL: I can not see this as a consistent model. We can not shout every single week, buy British, buy British.

LANGFITT: Back in Cornwall, Martin Laity, the seafood wholesaler, is also adapting.

LAITETI: We made some big adjustments in our business to sell more and more in the UK We started dreaming about the ideas of having a local food market. We started thinking about more direct sales to the public.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Have a good (ph).

LAITETI: Thank you very much.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: All right.

LANGFITT: This is Martin’s market on Saturday. Right here, he is selling scallops and mussels – next to him, some fish. We have pastries, fresh bread here, vegetables.

But no matter how much Martin sells in his new market, he can not make up for what he has lost in Europe. Martin says that three months ago, Brexit was a warning tale.

LAITETI: Let it be a lesson to every nation on the planet. This is a doll beyond faith. And there is more to come. What we are going through now is just the beginning of the beginning.

LANGFITT: Frank Langfitt, NPR News, Cornwall, England.

