New flood alerts issued for NSW and Queensland over the Easter holidays





New flood alerts have been issued for NSW and Queensland less than two weeks after parts of NSW were destroyed once in a flood belt.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) released an updated feed hour for NSW North Rivers this morning, warning minor flooding could occur from Easter Monday. Queensland has also been equipped with flood warning for a large part of the state, from the Qld center on the NSW border and inland. Heavy rains are forecast to hit parts of the already wet NSW around the Tweed, Brunswick and Wilson rivers in the north of the state and could cause further flooding. “Heavy rains accompanied by a deepening of low pressure on the north coast have the potential to cause minor flooding in parts of the northern rivers early next week,” the BOM warned. “The catchment area that is likely to be affected is saturated by recent rains, which increases the risk of flooding. “Localized flooding and disruption to some transport routes are possible.” The warning comes just 11 days after residents at Freemans Reach in Hawkesbury were allowed to return to their homes after the area was hit by major flooding. Flood Time released for Queensland In Queensland parts of the state have also been put on alert for possible flooding during the remainder of the Easter holiday. A wide area between St Lawrence in central Queensland that stretches south to the NSW border, and lies inland to the Darling Downs have warned of possible flooding from Sunday evening. “A deep deepening along the Queensland coast is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the Flood Watch area from Sunday and continue through Monday,” the BOM said on Saturday. “The heaviest falls are likely to occur initially in the north of Fraser Island, extending south to the Queensland-NSW border by Monday.” Watersheds on the Sun Coast are drier and will not be as fast to respond to large falls, however watersheds in the south are already saturated and will be more vulnerable to flooding. BOM warned small to moderate floods could occur from tomorrow evening. “Small to moderate flooding is possible in the Flood Monitoring area from late Sunday to Monday. “Large isolated floods are possible,” BOM said. Flood time issued for subsequent Qld catchments Dawson and Don Rivers Lumi Calliope Lumi Boyne The Baffle Creek Lumi Kolan Lumi Burnett Burrum and Cherwell Rivers Lumi Mary Noosa River Rivers and streams of the Sun Coast Pine and Cabbage Rivers Upper Brisbane River Brisbane Lower River (specifically Bremer and Lockyer River, Laidley, Warrill and Brisbane Creeks) Logan and Albert Rivers Golden Coast Rivers and Streams Condamine Rivers (specifically southern and far eastern parts)

