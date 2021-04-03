The PDM splits into five parties to form the new bloc – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Already broken, the opposition alliance of the Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM) has decided to split with the People’s Party of Pakistan (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) and form a new alliance of five opposition parties 27 members in the Senate. PDM also decided to serve notices to PPP and PIA for not attending the alliance meeting on Friday and violating its decision. The decisions were taken at a meeting of senators from five opposition parties, minus PPP and ANP, according to a press release from the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) issued by Marriyum Aurangzeb. It is believed that the PDM decision will virtually divide the movement and bridge the gap between the PPP-ANP and other opposition parties. Read: Is the PDM chapter closed? The PPP has already been accused of siding with the government and the ongoing brawl between the two main opposition parties over the appointment of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate had already intensified. The PPP stated that it would not accept Shehbaz Sharif as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly if Mr. Gilani was not supported by the Pakistan-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N) in the upper house of parliament. According to the statement of Azam Nazir Tarar, the PML-Ns parliamentary leader in the Senate, five opposition parties have decided to form a new opposition alliance, as they have 27 senators in the upper house. These five parties are PML-N, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party (NP) and Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal). At the meeting, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman was asked to send notice of the issue of the PPP and ANP show seeking an explanation as to why both parties had violated PDM decisions. At the meeting, questions were also raised as to why both parties received the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) votes in the recent Senate polls and why an alliance was made with a ruling coalition partner. Earlier in a statement Wednesday, PPP leader Naveed Qamar said: “If the PML-N and JUI-F decide not to recognize the opposition leader in the Senate, then we will also be forced to reject the opposition leader in the National Assembly. . The PPP leaders’ statement came amid reports that the PML-N and JUI-F had decided not to recognize Mr Gilani as the leader of the opposition and to form a new bloc in the opposition banks in the Senate. Mr. Qamar was of the opinion that all important decisions of the joint opposition should be taken by consensus and by the PDM platform, saying that if PML-N and JUI-F would take decisions on their own, then there is no use of the alliance. opposition. He said both parties had already damaged the PDM by linking the proposed long march to mass resignations from assemblies. Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi confirmed that he had discussed the proposal about forming a new opposition bloc in the Senate with Maulana Haideri. He, however, said that a final decision in this regard will be taken after further consultations with other opposition parties, added Mr. Abbasi. In a notable reference to Mr Gilanis’ act of seeking support from BAP to take over the office of opposition leader, former Prime Minister Abbasi said the PML-N could in no way sit in opposition banks under the auspices of the government . Published in Agim, 3 April 2021

