Biden changes Trump, lifts sanctions at the International Criminal Court





President Biden on Friday overturned Trump-era foreign policy by lifting sanctions and lifting visa restrictions for International Criminal Court (ICC) officials. In September 2020, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the sanctions imposed on ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, following her investigation into possible US war crimes committed in Afghanistan. SANCTIONS US PROSECUTOR OF INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ON TESTING IN AMERICAN FORCES IN AFGHANISTAN The ICC Chief of the Division of Jurisdiction, Supplement and Cooperation, Phakiso Mochochoko, was also placed under U.S. sanctions for assisting Bensouda in its investigation. ICC an international tribunal investigating and prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes – data Bensouda Authority to Investigate Alleged Crimes Committed in Afghanistan by Taliban, Afghan Forces and U.S. Forces in March 2020. Although the Biden administration lifted sanctions against court officials, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reinforced the US position, dismissing the ICC claims. “These decisions reflect our assessment that the measures adopted were inappropriate and ineffective,” Blinken said in a statement Friday. But he added, “We continue to strongly disagree with the ICC’s actions regarding the situations in Afghanistan and Palestine.” The Secretary of State said it is the Biden administrations’ belief that engaging with the ICC is a better way to address their grievances regarding the investigation than through sanctions. The reversal of administrations’ policies is likely to satisfy the European allies with whom Biden has pledged to strengthen ties. But Blinkens’ comments preserve US historical skepticism of the international court, whose jurisdiction the United States does not accept. PROGRESSIVES FURRIED AT AT SECRETARY OF STATE BRISLINK BINKEN P TWR ‘PALESTINIAN SITUATION’ Just last month, the US condemned the ICCs DECISION to investigate Israel’s actions against Palestine. Israel also does not accept ICC jurisdiction. “We hold our long-standing opposition to the Courts’ efforts to establish jurisdiction over non-State party personnel such as the United States and Israel,” Blinken said. The Biden administration’s stance on the ICC, though a reversal by the Trump administration, has been met with condemnation from far-left Democrats, such as Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Who said the US should not interfere with the courts’ ability to “independently and impartially investigate” human rights abuses. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Applauded the lifting of the sanction on Friday, saying “International Criminal Court staff are public servants who dedicate their lives to carrying out the most heinous crimes imaginable.” “If we want to uphold our values ​​of respect for human rights and democratic norms, the United States must lead the pursuit of international justice, not blocking it,” she said in a statement. declaration.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos