Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under 40, only 18% positive elderly – New Indian Express





Express News Service MUMBAI: In addition to the massive increase in everyday cases, another reason to worry about Maharashtra is that more children and young people are becoming infected with Covid-19 during the second wave. However, there is a silver line. The death rate in the population under 45 during the January-March period was only 5 percent. According to data from the state public health department, 88,827 children under the age of 10 were tested positive across the state in the three-month period. READ ALSO | Covid second wave fast-furious, 10 states fighting infection outbreak The total percentage of children and adolescents (up to 40 years) infected was about 48 while the percentage of elderly (over 60) who tested positive was 18 percent. Therefore, the state has been urgent to include all age groups in vaccination coverage. The 1.92 per cent mortality rate in Maharashtra is higher than the country average of 1.33 per cent.

Dr Avinash Supe, a member of the State Health Task Force, said children and young people are becoming infected in greater numbers because they are not pursuing appropriate behavior for Covid. He said from January to the end of March, 800 deaths occurred due to Covid in Mumbai and neighboring areas, of which only five percent were under the age of 45, while the rest were elderly citizens and co-morbid patients. READ HERE | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of lack of health facilities, says blockage can not be ruled out “However, people need to take care, use masks, maintain social distance and wash and clean their hands regularly,” Dr Supe said. State Congress President Nana Patole demanded that all people over the age of 18 be vaccinated to reduce the further spread of the disease. “Young people have to leave their homes in order to make a living. So it is the responsibility of the Center to vaccinate them. “If this age group is vaccinated, the virus chain will also be easily broken,” said Patole. He also criticized the central government over the export of vaccines. “We are facing a shortage of vaccines in India, but the Modi government is offering vaccines to Pakistan at no cost. We Indians need to be vaccinated first before others are given,” Patole said.

