Biden revokes Trump executive order by sanctioning International Criminal Court officials | National News





President Joe Biden revoked a Trump executive order authorizing sanctions against International Criminal Court officials and lifted sanctions against two officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday. Blinken also said the State Department ended another Trump-era policy of imposing visa restrictions on some ICC officials. “These decisions reflect our assessment that the measures adopted were inappropriate and ineffective,” he said. The reversal of the Trump administration’s punitive actions against the ICC was applauded by human rights organizations. IN June 2020, former President Donald Trump authorized additional sanctions and visa restrictions against International Criminal Court personnel in an attempt by the administration to forcefully arm the international body from an investigation into possible war crimes by U.S. military and intelligence officials. Three months later, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions against ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and ICC Chief of Jurisdiction, Supplement and Cooperation Phakiso Mochochoko. The Trump administration had revoked the U.S. of Bensouda entry visa in 2019. The retaliatory moves by the Trump administration came after the ICC authorized an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed in Afghanistan by US and Afghan forces, as well as alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Taliban. They followed a push from Bensouda to investigate possible crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinians. It formally launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel in the Palestinian territories, as well as alleged war crimes by Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas, in March this year. The September 2020 sanctions were swiftly condemned by the international court, human rights organizations and the Dutch foreign minister, where the ICC is based. In his statement Friday, Blinken said they “continue to strongly disagree with the ICC’s actions regarding the situation in Afghanistan and Palestine.” “We hold our long-standing opposition to the Court’s efforts to establish jurisdiction over non-State party personnel such as the United States and Israel. We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases will be better addressed through engaging with all stakeholders in the ICC Process rather than through the imposition of sanctions, “he said. “We are encouraged that the States Parties to the Rome Statute are considering a wide range of reforms to help the Court prioritize its resources and achieve its core mission of serving as a court of last resort in sentencing. “and the prevention of atrocities. We think this reform is a worthwhile endeavor,” Blinken added. “Our support for the rule of law, access to justice, and accountability for mass atrocities are important U.S. national security interests that are protected and advanced by engaging with the rest of the world to meet today’s and tomorrow’s challenges,” he said. .







