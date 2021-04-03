BJP announces first list of candidates for Zila Panchayat neighborhood members in 20 districts





Ahead of the panchayat polls, the BJP on Friday announced the first list of candidates for the Zila Panchayat neighborhood member posts for 20 districts 18 from the first phase and two from the second. Nominations for the first phase will start on April 4. Sources in the party said each candidate has been strategically selected taking into account local equations and factors. The party avoided giving preference to relatives of party leaders and focused on selecting candidates who either have a stronghold in the local area or are active within. These are the official BJP candidates. The party will make every effort to secure their victory with the full support of the cadre, said BJP deputy chairman and in charge of panchayat polls Vijay Bahadur Pathak. The districts for which candidates have been announced include 12 neighborhoods of Ghaziabad, 14 of Mahoba, 49 of Saharanpur, 17 of Chitrakoot, 34 of Rampur, 30 of Sant Kabir Nagar, 32 of Kanpur Nagar, 67 of Gorakhpur, 28

from Kannauj, 24 from Jhansi, 39 from Ayodhya, 52 from Rae Bareli, 51 from Shravasti, 24 from Agra, 24 from Hathras, 60 from Bareilly, 83 from Jaunpur, 26 from Bhadohi, 84 from Prayagraj and 71 from Hardoi. Chitrakoot and Kannauj will go to the polls in the second round. While the appointment process in these two districts will begin on April 5, voting will take place on April 19. The rest of the districts will vote during the first round, which will take place on April 15. Unlike in the past, this time all political parties are declaring their candidates for the three-level panchayat polls, which are not contested in any party symbol. In the past, to avoid contentment with basic politics, parties once avoided announcing candidate names and simply extended their support. However, this time all political parties, including the Aam Admi Party, have declared their candidates for the panchayat polls. AIMIM has also stated that it intends to oppose the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh along with the BJP, Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. While three-level polls will be conducted for the post of 75 mayors of Zila Panchayat, its members, the mayors of Kshetra panchayats as well as 59,000 Gram Pradhan posts in the state. The BJP has decided to hold public meetings in support of its candidates in the respective districts to send a clear message of support and has indicated that indiscipline during the polls will be strictly addressed.

