Separation in the interest of both parties, Delhi tells Beijing





India

Published: Saturday, 3 April 2021, 8:40 [IST]

New Delhi, 03 April: The Indian government reiterated that the protracted situation in the east of Ladakh was not in the interest of either side. Delhi said it hoped Beijing would work with India to ensure that the secession process in the remaining areas would be completed as soon as possible. MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said this would consider both sides de-escalating forces in eastern Ladakh as only this would lead to the restoration of peace and provide conditions for the advancement of our bilateral relations. “As you know very well, after the secession in the Pangong Tso area, we had the 10th round of the summit of senior commanders, a teleconference between the foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart and a WMCC (diplomatic) interaction in 12 “There is a consensus that both sides must now quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh,” the MEA spokesman also said. ‘Not a handful of land lost’: Army chief for India-China secession in Ladakh The two sides recently broke up in the Pangong Tso area. The 11th round of military commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place this month. Talks would focus only on moving forward in the disengagement of armies at the Hot Gogra Springs in eastern Ladakh. The last time military commanders met was on February 22nd. At the meeting the two sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues. In addition to the secession in Gogra Hot Springs, the two sides will also discuss the restoration of patrol rights in the Depsang Bulge area. Last month, India said it expects China to work with it through existing bilateral consultation mechanisms between diplomats and their military commanders to ensure the early completion of the secession process in the remaining areas of Easter Ladakh to allow both parties to consider escalating forces. For Internal News and Instant Updates Allow notifications You have already agreed

