Maharashtra registers over 190,000 cases of Covid-19 this week





Maharashtra is carrying the burden of India’s second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as cases continue to rise across the country. The western country, which tops the number of infections among all the states and territories of the Union, also has the highest load of active Covid-19 infections. The state is also contributing nearly 60% of India’s daily viral disease cases. Here’s a look at Maharashtras Covid-19 numbers from this week: 1. On Monday and Tuesday, there were relatively few new Covid-19 cases, with fewer tests done due to the Holi festival, on March 29th. On Monday, Maharashtra infection increased by 31,643 cases while there were 27,918 infections a day later. The respective deaths in the two days were 102 and 139, respectively. Click here for full coverage of Covid-19 2. Cases rose again on Wednesday, with 39,544 infections detected during the day. A day later, the state broke 40,000 marks for the first time, with its number increasing by 43,183 cases. On March 31, the viral disease claimed 227 lives while 249 people underwent it the next day. 3. Then, on Friday, Maharashtra broke all records, seeing 47,827 cases even when the number of new victims dropped slightly to 202. Currently, the number of its infection stands at 2,904,076 while the number of deaths in this regard has increased at 55,379. The active case load, meanwhile, is 389,832. 4. From March 29 to April 2, a total of 190,115 infections were registered in the state, while there were 919 deaths in the same period. In comparison, in the first five days of this week, the respective figures were 158,053 and 234,193 in total. 5. Mumbai is also seeing a record increase in infections as more than 8,000 cases have been detected in the city in the last two days. On Thursday, the state capital number rose by 8,646 and, a day later, by 8,844, its highest increase in a single day since the pandemic began. Read also | Mumbai registers 8,844 new Covid cases 6. Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Friday evening, saying that if the current peak continued, a decision on the blockade would have to be taken. While Thackeray has warned of a deadlock on several occasions, he still will not impose one. Read also | Maharashtra is on the verge of a complete block: CM 7. The Prime Minister is moving towards an alternative to the blockade. He said he would consult with political leaders and experts over the next two days and make a decision on the issue. 8. The city of Pune will observe a 12-hour daily curfew every day from 6pm on Saturday, and the situation will be reviewed next Friday. During this period, all bars, restaurants, hotels, religious places will remain closed while all public gatherings, except funerals and weddings, are prohibited. Read also | Pune Fencing to start today; restaurants, bars, shopping malls close for a week 9. The Pune District has the highest active Covid-19 case load in the country, and several other districts from Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are in the top 10 nationwide. 10. Covid-19-related restrictions in Maharashtra have already been extended until 15 April.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos