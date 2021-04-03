Professor, student represents Marietta College at MBAA-International | News, Sports, Work







MARIETTA – A professor and student represented the Marietta College Department of Business and Economics at the annual MBAA-International conference, an academic association. Grace Johnson is Professor of Management and Accounting at McCoy and Katie McIlroy is a Senior Executive in Economics and Political Science from Circleville. The annual conference was practically held March 24-26. Johnson’s research focused on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the financial reporting environment for publicly traded companies that explored how pandemic-induced structural and procedural changes affected the work performed by accounting professionals responsible for corporate accounting functions. Drawing on information from government agencies, corporate attorneys and accountants, and the public, her paper included a forecast of future risks associated with the financial reporting environment for large corporations. In addition to presenting her research, Johnson chaired a working session. She serves on the board of directors of the Accounting Association of North America, one of 12 disciplinary organizations under the MBAA-I. “It was disappointing not to be in Chicago for two years in a row,” he said. said Johnson, noting that the 2020 MBAA-I conference was canceled due to the pandemic. However, the Zoom platform made it possible for colleagues and friends to meet in virtual chat rooms as we would meet for lunch at one of Chicago downtown restaurants or enjoy a glass of wine at the Palmer House . “ McIlroy gave the results of her economic stone research, “How do misery index levels affect income inequality within the United States?” Her study examined the effect of inflation and unemployment on income inequality in the United States. “It was extremely gratifying to have the opportunity to share my research with other undergraduate and economics students from around the world,” Tha McIroy. “The feedback I have received has inspired me to continue working towards pursuing additional research in the future. Overall, this was a great opportunity for me to build the foundation of my future career, and I am thankful I had this opportunity. ” In recent years, a small group of faculty and students from the Department of Business and Economics together would make the trip to Chicago to present at the conference. Johnson hopes this practice will resume for the MBAA-I conference in March 2022. “Importers’s important at so many levels that scientific activity is prioritized by our faculty and students,” she said. “Culture change comes slowly and only between willing people, but when the community of researchers interacts it is a magical experience.” Today’s news and more in your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos