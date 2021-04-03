International
TDP cracks over Chandrababu Naidu call to boycott Andhra Pradesh MPTC polls – The New Indian Express
VIJAYAWADA: A species crisis appears to be unfolding in the TDP after party chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Friday his decision to boycott the MPTC and ZPTC elections scheduled for April 8. Hours after his announcement, former Union Minister and senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and party deputy leader Jyothula Nehru came out openly questioning Naidu’s decision.
Nehru went a step further and resigned from the party post. While Naidu argued that there was no point in contesting the election as “it is being held in the most undemocratic way”, opposition leaders objected, arguing that boycotting the polls was not the way forward.
Addressing a press conference, Naidu accused SEC Nilam Sawhney of making a unilateral decision to issue the poll notice even before consulting with political parties. “The timetable announced by the SEC is the same as that announced by some ministers earlier and is also in line with the Prime Minister’s call to complete the elections within six days. The TDP cannot wait for free and fair polls in these circumstances,” he said. he said, adding that the party was forced to make the “drastic” decision as they do not trust the SEC given the developments that took place on the first day of taking office.
“The SEC, which called for an all-party meeting on Friday, did not even wait for the meeting to take place and issued the notice! Although Sawhney N’s predecessor Ramesh Kumar had written to the Union Secretary of the Interior saying many violations “took place in the parish elections and the YSRC leaders caused chaos during the appointment process, the new SEC did not take those issues into account,” he noted.
He also accused the new SEC of ignoring the Supreme Court’s instructions and accusing it of behaving like the government’s rubber stamp, or even of following the court’s instruction that the CCC be set four weeks before the announced voting date.
Despite the merits of Naidu’s reasoning, he did not go well with some of the party leaders who thought he should have consulted with the cadre before announcing his decision. While secondary to Naidu’s view that elections may not be held in a democratic manner, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, however, thought, “more consultation should have been done with the party cadre”.
Raju, who is also a member of the political bureau but did not attend the meeting earlier in the day, made it clear that the party failed to hear the voice of the cadre. Raju’s daughter, Aditi, went one step further and announced that the party candidates would be in the Vizianagaram poll elections.
On the other hand, Jyothula Nehru clarified that although he resigned from the post of deputy chairman, he would continue to be the party charge in his constituency, Jaggampet in East Godavari. “The opinion of the cadre should have been taken into account when making such a decision,” he said, echoing Raju’s view.
At the Politburo meeting, a majority of members supported Naidu’s opinion and left the final decision to him. However, senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu are learned to have changed and argued in favor of contesting the polls.
This is the first time the party has decided to boycott the elections. The dissent expressed by Raju and Nehru highlighted what had begun since the party collapsed in the 2019 Assembly elections – a view Naidu is not listening to first-rate leaders and cadres.
Naidu now finds himself in a dilemma whether to take action against senior leaders. Moreover, Raju is a highly respected leader who has been with the party since its inception.
