UK, US aid programs could lead to COVID-19 world recovery

Samantha Power attends a confirmation hearing of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, DC, USA, March 23, 2021. (Reuters)

The appointment of Samantha Power as administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is the clearest example to date of President Joe Bidens’s new commitment to the international community and his determination to rebuild relations and responsibilities that were strained under the administration of previous.

Pair this with the already confirmed, brilliant election of Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the US Permanent Representative to the UN, whose work in previous roles in Africa has been particularly impressive and inspiring, and we can see the clear purpose of the administration new U.S. to return to a multilateral approach to set its policies, actions, and thought leadership to align with its financial leadership that supports the multilateral system.

The actions of the US and the UK, in partnership with countries through their assistance and development programs to help those most in need, best represent the values ​​we share as global citizens to enable them to all have the opportunity to survive and thrive. While the greatest needs of the people affected now arise because of the seemingly endless man-made conflicts of the globe, as well as natural disasters, humanitarian aid and well-designed and well-designed development (for which the UK and the U.S. have well-earned respect as technical leaders globally) reinforce powerful forces for good to give renewed hope for a more peace-oriented and secure world for all of us.

The appointment of a new USAID administrator does not often make headlines, much less in the UK. But this is not a normal appointment. A Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN, the appointment of the Powers will provide humanitarian and emergency response to natural disasters and, most importantly, help meet even greater needs. civil war brought by conflict, a resilient and developmental approach will be an integral part of U.S. foreign policy, along with diplomacy, security, and defense.

The rise of one-nation powers in the National Security Council further strengthens this new focus at the crossroads of development and defense. Throughout my years at the UN, as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Assistance Coordinator, I worked with Power during her tenure as U.S. Ambassador to the organization. Few are more qualified to ensure that aid and development remain a central pillar of US foreign policy, not least because of its lifelong advocacy for the values ​​and principles contained in the Declaration. Universal Human Rights. I have no doubt that Power will, as it has already shown in the tweets it has posted since the announcement of its new position and its confirmation session last month, will be bold in its unwavering commitment to decide human rights at the heart of all its decisions and actions at USAID.

On the world stage, I have seen some of the incredible work that British aid and international cooperation can do for the most vulnerable people in the world. The UK’s response to the Ebola crisis in 2014 and 2015 was a shining example of Britain at its best, placing our world-class National Health Service staff and Armed Forces personnel on the task of fighting a disease that was taking thousands of lives and setting development past years This was praised by Power, which used the leadership of the UK and US to criticize other countries that have not contributed to the efforts. She said: You have places in the UN where I work every day who are signing resolutions and appreciating the good work being done by the US and the UK and others, but they themselves have not yet taken on the responsibility of sending doctors, to sent beds, to send the reasonable amount of money.

The UK is an international development superpower. We enjoy a well-deserved reputation, both prepared and capable, of helping those most in need. To build on this reputation, it must become a strong issue for a minister within the new Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development to lead in development and sit, like the US Government, in the National Security Council of countries. This would further demonstrate the UK ‘s commitment to helping, strengthen Britain’ s Global strategy, and mean that humanitarian and development assistance, conflict resolution and prevention, and peacekeeping remain a key consideration for policymakers of all the priorities stated. clearly and engaged in the World Humanitarian Summit in May 2016 and followed by the Agenda for Humanity.

Their actions represent the best of the values ​​we share as global citizens to enable everyone to have the opportunity to survive and thrive. Sir Stephen OBrien

Protection, trade and aid are the three pillars of Britain’s Global strategy that must work together and be given the same priority if we are to see this vision become a reality. An excellent example of this can be found in South Korea, where investments through aid helped transform it into a vibrant trading partner and key ally. South Korea, a former recipient of aid, has become a high-income country, providing jobs, investment and trade for the UK. Aid and trade do not mutually exclude each other, but are in fact two sides of the same coin.

Despite the severe fiscal constraints facing the UK (and most other global economies) due to the coronavirus pandemic, in this year of leadership in London ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall and the COP26 in Glasgow, the country has an opportunity to display his international development expertise, commitment and predictability. I welcome Prime Minister Boris Johnsons reiterating the commitment that the UK will return to spending 0.7 percent of its gross national income on aid each year as soon as possible. It is in all our interests to do so to increase our security, economy and health, as well as to meet the challenge of climate change. None of these issues respect borders, so we need to strengthen the cooperation needed to respond to the challenges. By working together with the Biden administration, and Power at USAID in particular, the UK can help the world build better and greener from the pandemic.

Sir Stephen OBrien KBE is a former Member of the UK Parliament and former Secretary General of the UN.

Responsibility: The views expressed by the writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.