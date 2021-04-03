Five PDM parties to form separate block

ISLAMABAD:



The rift between the two major opposition parties – PML-N and PPP – over the Senate opposition leader’s office deepened on Friday when five opposition parties, including PML-N, agreed to form a separate bloc of 27 senators. of the opposition in the upper house of parliament.

Serious differences emerged between the parties – both part of an anti-government alliance, the Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM) – after the PPP appointed its strongman Yusuf Raza Gilani as the leader of the opposition in the Senate, apparently in violation of that which was agreed upon at the PDM Meeting.

At a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, leaders of eight opposition parties agreed that “cause-effect notices” should be issued to PPP and ANP for non-compliance with the PDM ruling, sources said.

They said the parliamentary leaders of the eight parties decided that the announcements due to the show should be issued with the approval of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Sources said the eight parties have decided to first give PPP and ANP a chance to explain their position and if they cannot satisfy, they will be expelled from the alliance.

They said the parties have also agreed to hand over the leadership of the new bloc to Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, the PML-N candidate for the position of opposition leader in the Senate.

Late Friday evening, five opposition parties in the Senate – PML-N, JUI-F, PkMAP and BNP-Mengal – announced they would form a separate opposition bloc in the Senate.

According to the official statement, the meeting also decided to approach the PDM chief to seek clarification from PPP and ANP “why they received the vote from BAP – Balochistan Awami Party”.

BAP is considered to be an idea of ​​creating security which PDM blames for the current political power. While agreeing to refer the matter to the PDM chief, she said, the newly formed opposition bloc questioned PPP and ANP over “why did you cooperate with the government?”

The new bloc also demanded that the PDM chief seek an explanation from PPP and ANP as to why they violated PDM principles and decisions. The five parties hoped that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would seek an official explanation from PPP and ANP in this regard.

Gilani was announced as the leader of the opposition after several small opposition parties – including the ANP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the BAP – threw their weight behind him.

“You were so desperate for this small office that you received votes from BAP,” PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz told PPP a few days ago.

“I do not think this is the loss of PDM, including PML-N. In my estimation it is the loss of those who compromised on their principles for a small office.

“The leader of the opposition has no value. Gain is the finest gain. If you were so desperate then you should have asked him [PML-N leader] Nawaz Sharif and he would not have refused, “she added.

The PPP leadership has claimed that they tried to approach Nawaz Sharif to persuade him to change PML-N candidate – Azam Nazir Tarar – but former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is with Sharif in London, turned it down. demand.

“Zardari Sahib called and asked me to discuss with Mian Sahib that the post of opposition leader should be given to Gilani Sahib,” Dar told the Express Tribune recently, adding that he told Zardari that “it is not possible because PDM has already decided on this “

“Besides,” said Dar, “it was not appropriate to give Mian Sahib a new message from you. [Zardari]”

The six-month anti-government alliance gave the ruling PTI a difficult time when joint PDM candidate Gilani defeated former Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the March 3 Senate election despite a lack of numbers on paper.

This loss had forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to receive a vote of confidence from the assembly.

The government had, however, a comeback after defeating JUI-F’s Gilani and Maulana Ghafoor Haideri in the Senate presidential and vice-presidential elections.

Cracks appeared in the PDM after Zardari disagreed with the PML-N and JUI-F’s suggestion to resign from the assemblies before launching a long march against the government and demanded that Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan first.

Later, a war of words broke out between the PML-N and the PPP, which quickly escalated into the use of harsh language and accusations, leaving the PDM in disarray.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Jacobabad after meeting with local PPP leaders and workers, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party would soon convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

He said many people from the party had advised what history has shown that the two parties did not get along and it will be a strong nut to break.

“It has been my effort, however, over the last three years, for us to work together with all parties for the good of democracy.

“I will make the same point at the CEC meeting […] “We do not want this government to take advantage of any quarrels between opposition parties,” Bilawal said.

He said it was a “big win” with the PDM that gave the government a loss for the first time in three years.

“And there can be no greater loss than the prime minister losing in his constituency,” the PPP chairman said, referring to Yousuf Raza Gilani who won the Islamabad Senate seat, with government candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh losing to a margin of six votes.

“It would have been in the interest of the PDM (Democratic Movement of Pakistan) and democracy to focus more on this victory and move it forward to give this regime a hard time, so that the suffering people can to see that the opposition is at least united in the view that the government should go and a real representative of the people brought, “Bilawal said.

He congratulated the swift head of JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as well as PML-N deputy chairwoman Maryam Nawaz, both reportedly ill.

Bilawal said he did not want to comment on his relationship with Maryam – which he insisted was still “good” – lest any of his remarks affect the situation.

He added that he does not think that Fazlur Rehman is a cross with anyone, or that he would show preference for one party over the other.