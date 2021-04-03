The message of good news from governments drowned out by political grenades

Connect with us

This was supposed to be the week when the government finally offered people a glimmer of hope for the future and restored the narrative about treating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministers went to the March Cabinet meeting polished knowing that a easing of tough restrictions from Christmas would be announced, albeit in an ultra-cautious and phased manner.

But two political grenades were thrown during the meeting and an apparent opportunity to deliver good news became completely in the shadows.

The first arrived just when the procedures started.

Taoiseach Michel Martin, sources said, made a passing reference to the new mandatory hotel quarantine proposals, but said further consultation was needed and there was no need for any major level of discussion.

In fact, this lack of discussion about adding 43 countries to the list of high-risk, mandatory quarantines, including France, Germany, Italy and the US, turned into a very public face-to-face meeting between Ministers.

The second grenade came right after.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly unveiled proposals to review state vaccinations by turning to an age-based system from one that prioritized age at first, but then several professions.

It was an instant silence.

Education Minister Norma Foley, who will address the teaching union conferences next week and is awaiting the full return of schools by April 12, was surprised, sources said. She was told she had no idea this plan was imminent, and the teachers and special needs assistants, who had been at the top of the priority list, had since clearly stated their dissatisfaction.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee expressed concern about the impact it would have on the guards, which had similar expectations given that their duties often lead them to high-risk situations.

The ensuing conversation was described as a strong political way of saying things got hot. Hoping for another direct address to the nation that was approaching at 6 p.m., Taoiseach closed the meeting while doubts remained.

