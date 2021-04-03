The message of good news from governments drowned out by political grenades

This was supposed to be the week when the government finally offered people a glimmer of hope for the future and restored the narrative about treating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministers went to the March Cabinet meeting polished knowing that a easing of tough restrictions from Christmas would be announced, albeit in an ultra-cautious and phased manner.

But two political grenades were thrown during the meeting and an apparent opportunity to deliver good news became completely in the shadows.

The first arrived just when the procedures started.

Taoiseach Michel Martin, sources said, made a passing reference to the new mandatory hotel quarantine proposals, but said further consultation was needed and there was no need for any major level of discussion.

In fact, this lack of discussion about adding 43 countries to the list of high-risk, mandatory quarantines, including France, Germany, Italy and the US, turned into a very public face-to-face meeting between Ministers.

The second grenade came right after.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly unveiled proposals to review state vaccinations by turning to an age-based system from one that prioritized age at first, but then several professions.

It was an instant silence.

Education Minister Norma Foley, who will address the teaching union conferences next week and is awaiting the full return of schools by April 12, was surprised, sources said. She was told she had no idea this plan was imminent, and the teachers and special needs assistants, who had been at the top of the priority list, had since clearly stated their dissatisfaction.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee expressed concern about the impact it would have on the guards, which had similar expectations given that their duties often lead them to high-risk situations.

The ensuing conversation was described as a strong political way of saying things got hot. Hoping for another direct address to the nation that was approaching at 6 p.m., Taoiseach closed the meeting while doubts remained.

In his speech, he said that moving from the pandemic was not just something that was talked about in the future, but rather a reality today thanks to the availability of Covid-19 transformative vaccines.

Martin said they are our way out before promising that six million doses will be administered by the end of July, once deliveries arrive as expected.

After weeks of accusing him of losing public confidence because he lacked a long-term plan, he also gave a passing look at what would come to the hairdresser and the opening of more retail in May, with hospitality in June or July.

The general essence was that while the branches had been bare for many over the last few months, if the place could hold on for a few more weeks, the summer buds would eventually bloom. The address was relatively welcome within the three Coalition parties.

Within hours, however, changes to the vaccination schedule are overshadowing his long-awaited announcement.

Tensions

Wednesday’s meetings of the parliamentary parties Fine Gael and Fianna Phil saw tensions over the issue rise to the surface and exposed what is seen as the growing vulnerability of both party leaders, particularly Martin, as he and Tnaiste Leo Varadkar came under pressure from Their TD and Senators to explain the rationale behind the vaccine system review.

Fianna Phil Dublin Southwest TD John Lahart told the meeting there should be a conversation if the party does not see a poll jump from the spread of vaccines or the easing of restrictions.

Shots, observers said.

The comments made a faint echo of an extraordinary 2017 intervention by Varadkar and Simon Coveney during a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party when Enda Kenny was the leader. They warned of the need to be ready for the election, which was interpreted as a signal to Kenny that he needed to get up soon.

Four years later, cracks have also begun to appear for Varadkar.

During the online meeting Fine Gael, he was attacked by Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, who has supported him for years. In the function of online meeting chats, Phelan argued that the list of priority workers had been effectively removed.

Not enough, Varadkar said, the list of workers / professions was never defined. Phelan said the answers provided were dull and there is a fundamental tone for colleagues raising issues that is completely unacceptable. The importance of this exchange between the two former allies lost no one.

In another blow of misfortune, it emerged shortly after the party meetings that Donnellys planned to add the major EU and US nations to the quarantine regime was in deep trouble. The concerns came from the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Enterprise and the Attorney General. There was a lot of irritation.

Homework was not done here, said an old figure, but what is new?

It was almost as if a series of problems had unfolded.

Was there capacity in hotels to add all the achievements from the 43 countries? What happens to vaccinated people? Would it be legal or in line with EU free movement rights?

Speaking on Highland FM shortly before meeting with Donnelly on Thursday, Coveney, the Foreign Secretary, said he did not believe the system should be implemented in countries where large numbers of Irish people live.

As reported in this newspaper, this comment was sharply drawn by officials in the Department of Health, who said that the whole issue was to stop Ireland from importing more cases and variants of Covid-19 from any country that posed a threat.

Since then, some concerns have emerged within Fine Gael about Coveneys’s stance.

He has left himself very exposed here, a party source said, comparing the intervention to Varadkars’s public outcry over a proposed move to Level 5 restrictions back in October. If there is a fourth wave within a few weeks, people will remember those comments. He has taken a risk by going against public advice.

The quarrel over the hotel quarantine will also rumble. It has been agreed that EU and US countries will not be on the list at this time. But Donnelly is said to be determined that they will be added.

Seasoned observers in the Government say that the good news was drowned out by the issues that the Cabinet failed to take over, and that the public got a glimpse of the dysfunction that some interested Ministers have for the coming months.