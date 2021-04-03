



Heavy snow warnings are in effect for parts of northern Scotland, but forecasters have said nowhere in the country will they be immune from snowfall until Monday as temperatures continue to drop. Despite the cold weather, the public has been asked to abide by the rules and only meet friends and family outside, now that the restrictions have begun to ease. More than half of British households 51 per cent had planned to switch to a traditional Easter baking for a barbeque or picnic this year, a study by Sainsburys found. Plans are likely to change in Fife, Strathclyde and the Highlands, which are expected to see strong winds and snowfall as the country enters an Arctic trough. READ MORE From Monday morning to Easter morning, there can be up to 15 cm of snow in higher areas. Attendees at the beach praised the coldest temperatures in Brighton on Friday / Teli PA The yellow warnings of the Met Offices are in effect from 6pm Sunday through midnight Monday. Craig Snell, Met Office forecaster, said: “After a taste of summer for many UKs, we will see things turn out much cooler as we spend the second half of the Easter weekend. Many in the UK will be inclined to see some winter showers as we pass through Monday, but northern Scotland is the place where the heaviest and most frequent snow is seen. There they are most worried that we may see any disruption. Mr Snell said although it was not uncommon to see snow at this time of year, it would be a shock to the system for many, following the mild temperatures felt earlier in the week. Parts of the UK saw the mercury reach near 24C (75.2F) on Wednesday. On Saturday, temperatures in South East and London are expected to be around 12C (53.6F) and, north Manchester and Leeds could see altitudes of 13C (55.4F) and 10C (50F) respectively. By Monday, London could drop to 8C (46.4F), Manchester 7C (44.6F) and Leeds a cold 5C (41F). Nowhere will he be immune from the possible sight of some snow flavors on Monday, even down in the south-west of England, said Mr. But he said it was unlikely the snow would settle. Despite the disappointing weather, the British still made the most of the Good Friday holiday by flocking to parks and beaches. Metropolitan Police issued a warning before the long weekend, telling people not to gather in large groups ahead of a number of planned protests. Met meets more protests in the capital over the weekend, which are now legal by ensuring that organizers present a risk assessment and take steps to ensure safe gathering. The force said: Implementation action will be taken, if necessary, in the interest of public health.

