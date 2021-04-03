China raid on the Philippine Sea to affect the AGHAM fishing sector





China’s continued incursion into the Western Philippine Sea will have an impact on the country’s fisheries sector and food security, a group of scientists warned on Friday. In a statement, Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (AGHAM) condemned China’s “occupation” of the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the disputed maritime area, part of which Manila called the Western Philippine Sea (WPS). Citing reports, the AGHAM said at least 16,000 hectares of reefs have been destroyed since 2017 due to China’s reclamation activities in the Spratlys area west of Palawan. That equates to the most P33.1 billion losses each year, she said, adding that these devastating activities will lead to the loss of livelihood of some 627,000 Filipino fishermen. “AGHAM raises the alarm about the possible consequences not only for the environment, but also for fishery production and the well-being of fishermen. China’s growing aggression in the last five years of the Duterte administration has included many cases of harassment and extortion against Filipino fishermen, as well as environmental destruction, including illegal hunting of giant mollusks, and the reclamation and construction of military bases in rubber areas , “said the group. He also noted the reported presence of about 220 Chinese fishing vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef area and “illegal” structures at Union Bank in the Kalayaan Islands Group. He also cited the “dangers” posed by China’s newly enacted Coast Guard Act for Filipino fishermen, saying the move allows Chinese coastguards to hunt down Pinoy fishermen if it sees fit. The AGHAM also recalled the Duterte administration for defending national sovereignty, saying that protecting the WPS would secure the future of the Filipinos. Last Wednesday, the Western Philippine National Maritime Task Force (NTF-WPS) said 44 Chinese naval militia ships remain around the Julian Felipe dam despite a protest raised by the Philippines and a request for Beijing to withdraw them. A recent naval patrol by the Philippine military also saw that in addition to these 44 vessels, over 200 other Chinese vessels were seen scattered around the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG). In 2016, the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating China’s massive claims over the South China Sea that violate the Philippine EEZ. On April 1, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said that what is within our EEZ “is ours” even the areas where China has set up structures. “Within the EEZ (exclusive economic zone) so is ours. The sustainability and harvest of structures do not matter. Ours,” Locsin said. But China has since refused to abide by the arbitration award. —Hana Bordey / LBG, GMA News

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos