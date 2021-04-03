International
South Africans attend to cover Dr.’s hospital bill Sindi van Zyl
South Africans are seeking to raise R2 million needed to cover Dr.’s hospital bill. Cindy Van Zyl as she battles Covid-19 in the ICU.
Her husband Marinus Van Zyl has crepeated a crowd funding campaign to help cover the costs of his wife’s long hospital stay.
Dr. Van Zyl was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year.
It has been six weeks since she was hospitalized with difficulty breathing.
“She has suffered some complications regarding a long stay in the ICU, and we need more funding to pay for her continued hospital stay until her lungs can cope without a ventilator. We will use any funds collected to pay the hospital bills, Dr Cindy the chance to survive, “said Dr. Van Zyl.
The beloved doctor and talk radio host became popular online for using social media to raise awareness about public health issues.
Since Saturday morning, on the birthday of Dr. Van Zyl, R889,278 were collected for the purpose of raising R2,000,000 RR in funding platform.
Major brands including Lottostar, Woolworths and 1Life Insurance have each pledged to pay R100,000 for the issue and others have also donated directly to the trust of Dr.’s family. Van Zyl.
According to the friend of Dr. Van Zyl, Dr. Lerato Masemola, known as Dr. Lovelee, the fundraising campaign has reached R1.5 million overall.
On Twitter, the hashtag #GiftSindiLife has been on trend as messages of support flow inside.
The Woolies confirmed their R100k commitment offline and were waiting for others to confirm when their promises will be paid.
So in principle #DhurataSindiLife is much more than R1M & has actually reached R1.5M
Thanx for extending love and Botho to our loved ones @sindivanzyl
Let’s move on https://t.co/9hZjwQ7LFV
– Dr Yummy Mummy (@dr_lovelee) April 3, 2021
Today is @sindivanzylbirthday The outburst of love and kindness towards her can strengthen her. We celebrate and thank God for her life as we stand in trust with her family for her healing. Happy birthday girl Champopo, you are darling! #DhurataSindiLife
– Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) April 3, 2021
Happy Birthday to the most selfless and loving man ever. We love you @sindivanzyl and wish you a speedy recovery. Sending you and your family all the love. #DhurataSindiLife pic.twitter.com/ErbNydfD7X
– Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) April 3, 2021
Happy Birthday Doc @sindivanzyl
Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. #DhurataSindiLife pic.twitter.com/Aki5ZwvCYI
– Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 3, 2021
Need a village#DhurataSindiLife pic.twitter.com/sCGytFByhx
– Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 2, 2021
#DhurataSindiLife let’s help our party get better guys please donate towards Dr. Cindy van Zyl’s path to healing https://t.co/A6Uwa19Jrs
– Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 2, 2021
Sindz,
When you got sick 6 weeks ago, I did not think you would spend your Bday in the hospital.
On this day, the love you give to others can return to you 2 million times & #DhurataSindiLife & The strength to stay persistent through this hurdle.
I love you friend # Blessings of the East pic.twitter.com/OgD4m0xA2k
– Dr Yummy Mummy (@dr_lovelee) April 3, 2021
Dr. Cindy is one of the most important people I know – kind, generous and selfless. She loves deeply and shows up for everyone. Let us keep her and her family in prayer and give. #DhurataSindiLife WE LOVE YOU @sindivanzyl https://t.co/GbX4YblpfY pic.twitter.com/sUP6VmR3hT
– Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) April 2, 2021
