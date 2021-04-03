PM Imran ‘surprised by cacophony’ over Pakistan’s exclusion from global climate summit – World

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he was “puzzled by the cacophony” over Pakistan that had not been invited to a conference on climate change.

“My government’s environmental policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean, green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change,” the PM said, citing examples of the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and the tsunami. of 10 billion initiative trees.

The prime minister’s statement comes days after it was announced that US climate envoy John Kerry would travel to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi and Dhaka from April 1 to 9 in a bid to narrow changes in climate change goals for him. slowing global warming.

Kerry’s program did not mention talks with the leadership of Pakistan, which is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change.

The development came after the announcement of a high-level climate summit convened by US President Joe Biden later this month (April 22-23) to which he invited 40 world leaders, including those from India, China and Bangladesh. but not Pakistani.

The summit is one of the two major international events on climate change. The United Nations is also scheduled to host an event, the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year and Pakistan, as a member of the UN, will be invited to the event. .

“We have gained a lot of experience in seven years, starting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and our policies are being recognized and appreciated. We are ready to help any country that wants to learn from our experience,” Imran said on Twitter.

He added that he had already set priorities for the UN Conference on Climate Change 2021 “whether the international community would be serious about counteracting the impact of climate change”.

The US expects to work with Pakistan on the climate crisis

Exclusion of Pakistan from invitation list for the US-organized summit had raised eyebrows, with some analysts questioning the move given the country’s vulnerability to global warming and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focus on the environmental front. Others perceived him as one snub for the place.

However, the US State Department had said that Washington expected to work with Islamabad on the climate crisis at various levels.

The United States seeks to engage all countries to explore areas for cooperation in addressing the climate crisis, including Pakistan, a State Department spokesman told dawn when asked why Pakistan was being ignored on such a sensitive issue.

The Climate Leaders Summit is just one of several key climate-related events on the eve of COP-26, which will be a global event, the official said as he explained why Pakistan was not invited to President Bidens’ summit.

We hope to work with the government of Pakistan and governments around the world to raise the level of global ambition to meet the climate challenge, the official added.

Last week, the Foreign Office in Islamabad hinted that the country was not invited to the White House summit because it was one of the lowest emitters with less than one percent of global emissions.

Answering a question about the suspicion broken by the US, the FO spokesman had said: The Summit of Leaders on Climate Change hosted by President Biden is reviving the US-led Large Economics Forum on Energy and Climate, i which brings together leaders from responsible countries 80 percent of global emissions and GDP “.