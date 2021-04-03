Urgent Needs: In Response to Fire at Coxs Bazar Refugee Camps, Bangladesh – Bangladesh





UNHCR Bangladesh is making urgent calls for $ 5.9 million to support critical humanitarian needs following the devastating fire that broke out on March 22 in Kutupalong Balukhali camps. Government emergency services and coordinated humanitarian agencies to put out the fire and provide immediate medical assistance, as well as mental health and psychosocial support. Refugee volunteers and members of the host community were among the first responses, helping people with safety and supporting fire and relief response efforts. About 48,000 people have now been displaced, most of whom have been temporarily accommodated within the community, and over 9,500 shelters are estimated to have been destroyed or damaged along with more than 1,600 facilities, including hospitals, learning centers, distribution points and a shelter. UNHCR registration. The Cox Bazar-based Cross-Sector Coordination Group has coordinated emergency response under the leadership of the Government of Bangladesh, with a key role for IOM as the affected camps are under its management. As part of the inter-agency response, UNHCR has rushed to provide critical assistance and protection to some 48,000 Rohingya refugees who lost their shelters and belongings in the devastating blaze, focusing on the following areas of intervention. UNHCR Immediate Support for Refugees Affected in the Early Days is detailed in the regular state reports available on Global Focus here, but further support is needed to support the answer. Urgent needs Protection and registration Mobilize refugee volunteer groups to help affected families.

Community reach from partners, refugee volunteers, and refugee leaders such as imams and members of community-based organizations on potential support services for affected and surrounding camps.

Family reunification for separated children.

Reconstruction of the destroyed UNHCR registration site and issuance of new identity cards and family certificates.

Establish protection teams to monitor the response, ensure the safety and security of refugees, and identify needs and gaps related to access to services. Public health Providing emergency health services, including through mobile medical teams providing emergency first aid.

Treatment of injured refugees at UNHCR health facilities.

Provide mental health and psychosocial support to those affected by the fire, including separated children, as well as front-line responses. Water, hygiene and hygiene Provide water tabs to ensure that collected and stored water is safe to drink.

Operation of water cisterns to supply safe water in areas where displaced persons are gathering, ensuring a minimum standard of 20 liters per person per day.

Construction of emergency toilets in the affected areas, as well as additional temporary toilets and bathrooms as needed.

Construction of emergency stands in public places to provide clean and safe water. Essential relief and shelter items Providing temporary emergency housing support for displaced refugees.

Provide essential relief items, including tarpaulin, laundry and bath soap, jerry cans, sanitary napkins, kitchen utensils and stoves. As an initial response, UNHCR provided over 3,000 blankets, 20,000 solar lamps, 7,000 kitchen sets, 7,000 mosquito nets and 3,200 female hygiene kits to IOM-administered fire-affected camps. Infrastructure and operations Establishment of a solar energy system for the health institution in the affected camp along with the provision of solar street lights.

Operational and logistical support including deployment of staff to assist in response.

