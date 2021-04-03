Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends officials to Nawada to investigate alleged rabies tragedy

A team of officials has been sent from here to Nawada to watch the latest deaths in Bihar central district following suspected alcohol consumption, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday. Kumar was answering reporters’ questions about the deaths of at least eight people in the days following Holi celebrations.

Family members of many of the deceased have claimed the deaths had occurred after consuming alcoholic beverages, causing outrage as Bihar has been a dry state for the past five years. Officials, while confirming the deaths, have remained arrogant about the possible cause.

The opposition has also trained its weapons in the administration, questioning governments enforcing the ban. “A special team of officials has been sent there with instructions to look at each aspect. Based on their contribution, adequate measures will be taken,” Kumar said.

He spoke after getting off a bus with 21 children, along with their caregivers, to Ahmedabad for the treatment of congenital heart disease. The children were between four months and 11 years old and the cost of treating them, including travel expenses, was being borne by the state government, Kumar said.

The effort was part of the “Bal Hridaya Yojana”, which seeks to check children for heart disease so that treatment can occur early. The scheme falls under “sabke liye atirikt swasthya suvidha” (best health equipment for all) a component of Saat Nishchay 2 (seven solves the second part) outlining the agenda of governments in the current term. The first part of the seven solutions was unlocked in 2015, when Kumar, now in his fourth term as Prime Minister, was re-elected for the third consecutive term.