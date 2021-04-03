Easter weekend to see dry and sunny conditions but cool temperatures





Met ireann has forecast dry and sunny conditions for the Easter weekend although temperatures will stay cool during the day and become cold and chilly at night. Saturday is predicted to feel good. It will be dry and mostly sunny, with temperatures as high as 11 to 14 degrees. However, temperatures will drop between -1 and 4 degrees on Saturday evening. Sunday will be dry in most parts of the country, but generally cooler, with the best sunshine in all southern counties and higher temperatures between 9 and 14 degrees. It will also be easier than the last few days. Light rain in the northwest will spread south in the evening. Cold air will move from the north overnight with winter rain on the north coast and temperatures will drop to -2 degrees. Easter Monday will be cold and windy with some sunny forecasts and temperatures ranging from 4 to 8 degrees. Monday night will bring frost and ice again as temperatures drop between -3 and +1 degrees. Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Navy has issued a fire warning in the orange forest for the Easter bank holiday weekend and urges landowners and members of the public to avoid all wildfires. In a statement Friday, state-owned forest company Coillte warned of a high risk of fire as dry and sunny conditions set for the weekend, adding that the fire risk will peak on Sunday, April 4th. Coming out of current weather patterns, a high risk of forest fires is considered to exist in all areas where there is dead grass and dry heather and gorse, she said. While fair weather is forecast for the coming days, an increase in fire risk can be expected ahead of the forecast rainy fronts over the long weekend. Coillte urged landowners and members of the public to avoid all outdoor fires and other open sources of ignition, with a special appeal to landowners to obey in-place restrictions on land burning. He noted that the current fire hazards were mainly associated with illegal waste incineration and that there was an established pattern of risk associated with the Easter Bank Holiday when there are more public activities in the village. All outdoor uses of fireplaces, barbecues and other open ignition sources should be avoided on forest lands and other high-risk areas until further notice, Coillte said. He reminded members of the public to stay within 5 km of their homes under the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and urged those living near forest roads not to leave vehicles parked at country entrances that could prevent entry for services. of emergency. It is also illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1st and August 31st, she added. The national fire hazard warning will remain in place until noon Tuesday, April 6th.

