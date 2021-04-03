Temperatures will plunge to sub-zero tonight as Cork’s warm magic is coming to an end.

It has been a tough week for the weather and the good news is that clear forecasts are here to stay, but there will be a noticeable change in warmth.

Today will peak at 14 degrees during the day, but tonight it could go as low as -1C and Met Eireann says Monday could hit as low as -3C.

They said: “Today it is dry and mostly sunny with only a light cloud that develops in time during the afternoon. Higher temperatures from 11 to 14 degrees, in light breeze in the north or in changes.

“Tonight will be dry with clear forecasts, and some pockets of fog and mist. Cold cases can also develop as temperatures drop between -1 to +4 degrees in variable light breezes.

“On Easter Sunday, the fog and mist will clear up quickly to leave a dry day with good periods of sunshine. Higher temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees. However, it will get cooler during the afternoon as the breezes of moderate to the north northwest and will cool off. “

The forecaster did not give a specific Cork forecast last Sunday, but here is their overall outlook for Ireland this week.

Sunday evening

Some permanent rainstorms will extend from the north in front of a much colder air stream to the north. The lowest temperatures from -1 to +4 degrees, the coldest in Ulster and north of Leinster with frost in places in moderate to cool northwest winds north of the north.

the moon of Easter

Cold and windy with thunderstorms in the south to leave sunny spells and scattered rains, some return in winter especially to higher ground in Ulster and north of Konakht. Higher temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a moderate north wind to cool and sharp.

Monday evening

Frequent scattered showers in the north and west and return in winter especially on higher ground. Frost and icy spots will develop as temperatures drop between -3 and +1 degrees with winds supporting the northwest and easing mostly light.

Tuesday

Continuing the cold with sunny forecasts and scattered showers, some winters, however they will become more isolated as the day progresses. Higher temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a moderate to cool raw wind from north to northwest.

Tuesday evening

Lower temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees generally, keeping slightly warmer along the west coast in a light to moderate or variable westerly wind.

Wednesday

Clouds will rise during the morning with light rain or rain showers at the most frequent times in the west and northwest. Less cold with higher temperatures from 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday night

Mostly cloudy at night with occasional rain and light rain, mostly in the west and northwest. Lower temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees colder in Munster and south of Leinster where there may be a slight grass frost in light to moderate westerly winds growing cool in the northern areas.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with the best forecasts of all the lighting in the southeast. Rainstorms will affect the northwest bringing the risk of hail. Highest temperatures from 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to cool winds in the west to southwest.