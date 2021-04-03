Tension around the approaching Laurentian cuttings is rising

The Senate may be asked to approve the cuts Tuesday; the community group says the president and board should leave immediately

Content of the article Laurentian University senators are likely to be asked to approve a plan to cut jobs and programs during a secret Senate meeting Tuesday, Save Our Sudbury members were told during a Zoom meeting on Friday. Jen Johnson, a Senate faculty member, said senators were asked to attend an in-camera meeting with a very brief announcement. Johnson, an associate professor and chair of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, said they will be given a package Tuesday morning to review, then return for a 1 p.m. meeting to vote on it. His expected package will contain proposals for significant cuts to the money-poor university, which is trying to restructure This will result in job losses. His immoral Johnson told Save Our Sudbury. We are required to engage in a process that is deeply unethical. Johnson said his questionable Senate faculty members would support such plans, but warned that they may not be able to speak publicly about what is in the package.

Content of the article When asked, Johnson said people should protest now, before the cuts are made. Save Our Sudbury said a community-sponsored rally is scheduled for Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Bridge of Nations. The Save Our Sudbury emergency meeting was called after Laurentian University said Thursday it was finalizing deals with three federated universities and plans to keep their share money to themselves. Many of the speakers at the Save Our Sudbury meeting were angry and emotional and blamed the Laurentians fiscal crisis on provincial funding, university management and Robert Hache, the Laurentians president. Save Our Sudbury is a community group formed to combat cuts in Laurentian. Speakers said Laurentian spends a lot of money on many administrators, especially compared to other universities. Reuben Roth, an associate professor and program coordinator for The Labor and Employment Studies program, said Hache should resign immediately. He called her a stranger who does not understand Laurentian and has shown contempt for the institution. In a motion filed before Save Our Sudbury members, Hache was charged with removal from office on the instruction of Laurentian in the corporate creditor settlement process, or CCAA. Save Our Sudbury voted to support the motion. Roth also said that Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano must intervene now before Laurentian is weakened. He said he believes the provincial government will provide funding to help Laurentian overcome its financial issues, but only after deep cuts are made.

Content of the article Earlier Friday, the association representing more than 700 professors in Sudbury called Laurentian Universities’ decision to terminate agreements with its three federated universities a betrayal. The news that the Laurentian University administration is unilaterally destroying its agreements with these important federal universities is devastating, said Fabrice Colin, president of the Laurentian University Faculty Association. Together with the federated universities, the Laurentian University Faculty Association Association is committed to the CCAA mediation process and university restructuring. The decision of the Laurentian administrations to conclude these agreements in the middle of the CCAA process makes us wonder if they share this commitment. Laurentian University announced on Thursday that it is finalizing its agreements with the three federated universities on May 1st. As a result, Laurentian will keep the money he now shares with Huntington University, Thorneloe University and Sudbury University. As part of the CCAA process, Laurentian concluded the federation agreement with Huntington University, Thorneloe University and Sudbury University on 1 April 2021, which conclusion will become effective on 1 May 2021, said Laurent President Robert Hache in a letter announcing the move The conclusion of the federation agreements was necessary to ensure that the millions of dollars paid by Laurentian to federated universities each year in connection with the distribution of programs and courses would remain within Laurentian as part of its path to financial sustainability in the future. , wrote Hache.

Content of the article Laurentian has the capacity and faculty required to teach all students in a more efficient delivery model. These steps allow Laurentian to focus her resources on programs and courses that students have demonstrated they are interested in taking. Under the structure of the Laurentian federation, students enrolling at Laurentian University have the opportunity to study at any or all four federated universities located on the same campus: Huntington, Laurentian, Thorneloe and the University of Sudbury. The programs, courses, directions, and majors taken at any of these universities are credited toward a Laurentian University degree. In addition, all Federation students can benefit from the services provided throughout campus. The decision to complete comes as Laurentian restructuring, a process that began on February 1 under the CCAA. Laurentian owes more than $ 300 million and is insolvent, Hache said, meaning she can no longer pay her bills. The restructuring process will continue until April 30. However, the Laurentian University Faculty Association said the decision ending its agreements with other institutions has led to Huntington and Sudbury University canceling spring hours. The actions of the Laurentian administration, especially those of President Robert Hach, cast serious doubts on the future of these important institutions, the association said. The Laurentian University Faculty Association said that beyond Laurentian mismanagement, the provincial government should share the blame for the crisis.

Content of the article With this announcement, it has become clear that the CCAA process and the negligence of Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano and the provincial government are causing Laurentian to be literally destroyed, the association said. What was once a vibrant university serving a diverse and engaged community is now collapsing. Without funding from the provincial government, it is the students, faculty, staff and diligent people of Sudbury who will be forced to pay the price for the poor governance practices of this unfunded public institution. Your governments’ refusal to get involved in the CCAA process is jeopardizing the future of the university, its programs, its jobs and its students, Colin said in an earlier letter to Romano. To be fair, this process cannot succeed without the participation of the provincial government. The association said Laurentian needed more funding and called Romano, a Conservative MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, to get involved. Ross Romano has a responsibility to provide public universities like Laurentian with the operating funds they need to survive. It’s time for him to do his job. Founded in 1979, LUFA represents more than 400 full-time professors and more than 300 part-time professors at Laurentian University, Sudbury University, Huntington University and Thorneloe University. Hache, in his statement Thursday, said the completion will only affect the way academic programs and courses are delivered.

Content of the article Each of the federated universities will continue to have and operate its own buildings and facilities, including residences, the statement said. Laurentian is committed to ensuring that students enrolled in programs at any of the federated universities will be offered a place within Laurentian in a similar or alternative program, and assistance will be available to help students navigate these elections. Students who have questions are encouraged to contact the dean of their faculty. Anyone applying for a program at one of the three federated universities is required to contact the Liaison Services via email at [email protected] Federated universities University of Sudbury Founded as the College du Sacre-Coeur in 1913, it was the first institution of higher education in Northern Ontario. In 1957, she changed her name to Sudbury University. The University offers programs and courses in philosophy, indigenous studies, religious studies, folklore and journalism etudes all accredited towards a Laurentian University degree. Thorneloe University Thorneloe is home to departments of ancient studies, religious studies and studies of women, gender and sexuality. Thorneloe offers certification programs, degrees and bachelor degrees in theology through the School of Theology. Huntington University Huntington University is an independent liberal arts university specializing in communication studies, gerontology, and religious studies. [email protected] Twitter: @ Sudbury

