Tension around the approaching Laurentian cuttings is rising

The Senate may be asked to approve the cuts Tuesday; the community group says the president and board should leave immediately
Article author:
Stars Staff
Content of the article
Laurentian University senators are likely to be asked to approve a plan to cut jobs and programs during a secret Senate meeting Tuesday, Save Our Sudbury members were told during a Zoom meeting on Friday.
Jen Johnson, a Senate faculty member, said senators were asked to attend an in-camera meeting with a very brief announcement.
Johnson, an associate professor and chair of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, said they will be given a package Tuesday morning to review, then return for a 1 p.m. meeting to vote on it.
His expected package will contain proposals for significant cuts to the money-poor university, which is trying to restructure
This will result in job losses. His immoral Johnson told Save Our Sudbury. We are required to engage in a process that is deeply unethical.
Johnson said his questionable Senate faculty members would support such plans, but warned that they may not be able to speak publicly about what is in the package.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
When asked, Johnson said people should protest now, before the cuts are made. Save Our Sudbury said a community-sponsored rally is scheduled for Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Bridge of Nations.
The Save Our Sudbury emergency meeting was called after Laurentian University said Thursday it was finalizing deals with three federated universities and plans to keep their share money to themselves.
Many of the speakers at the Save Our Sudbury meeting were angry and emotional and blamed the Laurentians fiscal crisis on provincial funding, university management and Robert Hache, the Laurentians president.
Save Our Sudbury is a community group formed to combat cuts in Laurentian.
Speakers said Laurentian spends a lot of money on many administrators, especially compared to other universities.
Reuben Roth, an associate professor and program coordinator for
The Labor and Employment Studies program, said Hache should resign immediately. He called her a stranger who does not understand Laurentian and has shown contempt for the institution.
In a motion filed before Save Our Sudbury members, Hache was charged with removal from office on the instruction of Laurentian in the corporate creditor settlement process, or CCAA. Save Our Sudbury voted to support the motion.
Roth also said that Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano must intervene now before Laurentian is weakened. He said he believes the provincial government will provide funding to help Laurentian overcome its financial issues, but only after deep cuts are made.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Earlier Friday, the association representing more than 700 professors in Sudbury called Laurentian Universities’ decision to terminate agreements with its three federated universities a betrayal.
The news that the Laurentian University administration is unilaterally destroying its agreements with these important federal universities is devastating, said Fabrice Colin, president of the Laurentian University Faculty Association. Together with the federated universities, the Laurentian University Faculty Association Association is committed to the CCAA mediation process and university restructuring.
The decision of the Laurentian administrations to conclude these agreements in the middle of the CCAA process makes us wonder if they share this commitment.
Laurentian University announced on Thursday that it is finalizing its agreements with the three federated universities on May 1st.
As a result, Laurentian will keep the money he now shares with Huntington University, Thorneloe University and Sudbury University.
As part of the CCAA process, Laurentian concluded the federation agreement with Huntington University, Thorneloe University and Sudbury University on 1 April 2021, which conclusion will become effective on 1 May 2021, said Laurent President Robert Hache in a letter announcing the move
The conclusion of the federation agreements was necessary to ensure that the millions of dollars paid by Laurentian to federated universities each year in connection with the distribution of programs and courses would remain within Laurentian as part of its path to financial sustainability in the future. , wrote Hache.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Laurentian has the capacity and faculty required to teach all students in a more efficient delivery model. These steps allow Laurentian to focus her resources on programs and courses that students have demonstrated they are interested in taking.
Under the structure of the Laurentian federation, students enrolling at Laurentian University have the opportunity to study at any or all four federated universities located on the same campus: Huntington, Laurentian, Thorneloe and the University of Sudbury.
The programs, courses, directions, and majors taken at any of these universities are credited toward a Laurentian University degree.
In addition, all Federation students can benefit from the services provided throughout campus.
The decision to complete comes as Laurentian restructuring, a process that began on February 1 under the CCAA. Laurentian owes more than $ 300 million and is insolvent, Hache said, meaning she can no longer pay her bills. The restructuring process will continue until April 30.
However, the Laurentian University Faculty Association said the decision ending its agreements with other institutions has led to Huntington and Sudbury University canceling spring hours.
The actions of the Laurentian administration, especially those of President Robert Hach, cast serious doubts on the future of these important institutions, the association said.
The Laurentian University Faculty Association said that beyond Laurentian mismanagement, the provincial government should share the blame for the crisis.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
With this announcement, it has become clear that the CCAA process and the negligence of Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano and the provincial government are causing Laurentian to be literally destroyed, the association said.
What was once a vibrant university serving a diverse and engaged community is now collapsing. Without funding from the provincial government, it is the students, faculty, staff and diligent people of Sudbury who will be forced to pay the price for the poor governance practices of this unfunded public institution.
Your governments’ refusal to get involved in the CCAA process is jeopardizing the future of the university, its programs, its jobs and its students, Colin said in an earlier letter to Romano. To be fair, this process cannot succeed without the participation of the provincial government.
The association said Laurentian needed more funding and called Romano, a Conservative MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, to get involved.
Ross Romano has a responsibility to provide public universities like Laurentian with the operating funds they need to survive. It’s time for him to do his job.
Founded in 1979, LUFA represents more than 400 full-time professors and more than 300 part-time professors at Laurentian University, Sudbury University, Huntington University and Thorneloe University.
Hache, in his statement Thursday, said the completion will only affect the way academic programs and courses are delivered.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Each of the federated universities will continue to have and operate its own buildings and facilities, including residences, the statement said. Laurentian is committed to ensuring that students enrolled in programs at any of the federated universities will be offered a place within Laurentian in a similar or alternative program, and assistance will be available to help students navigate these elections.
Students who have questions are encouraged to contact the dean of their faculty.
Anyone applying for a program at one of the three federated universities is required to contact the Liaison Services via email at [email protected]
Federated universities
University of Sudbury
Founded as the College du Sacre-Coeur in 1913, it was the first institution of higher education in Northern Ontario. In 1957, she changed her name to Sudbury University.
The University offers programs and courses in philosophy, indigenous studies, religious studies, folklore and journalism etudes all accredited towards a Laurentian University degree.
Thorneloe University
Thorneloe is home to departments of ancient studies, religious studies and studies of women, gender and sexuality.
Thorneloe offers certification programs, degrees and bachelor degrees in theology through the School of Theology.
Huntington University
Huntington University is an independent liberal arts university specializing in communication studies, gerontology, and religious studies.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos