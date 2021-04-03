Remember Riha 1 Lakh per kg Products Called Hop Shoots? The report says it was a big lie





The story over the hop shooting was viral following a tweet from an IAS officer along with a news report. New Delhi: Claims that a vegetable called hop hop is being cultivated by a farmer in Bihar’s Aurangabad district and is being sold for Rs. 1 loop per kilogram is said to have turned out to be fake. After a tweet from an IAS officer with two photos and quoting a news report, the story spread widely on social media, with many people talking about conical vegetables online. “One kilogram of this vegetable costs about Rs 1 lakh! The most expensive vegetables in the world, ‘stalks’ are being cultivated by Amresh Singh, an entrepreneurial farmer from Bihar, the first in India. It could be a game changer for Indian farmers,” IAS officer Supriya Sahu had posted on Twitter on March 31st. The tweet received over 24,000 “likes” and was republished over 5,000 times. A team from the Indian newspaper Dainik jagran visited on Friday the Bihar village of Amresh Singh, the man at the heart of history, and discovered that no such culture was being planted there. Local people said they had never heard of such a culture growing in the area, according to the report. Contacted by phone, Mr Singh reportedly said the production was in Nalanda district, about 172km away. When the newspaper team went to Naladna, he said the harvest was in Aurangabad. Saurabh Jorwal, Aurangabad County Magistrate, told Dainik Jagran, “Some officials from Patna asked about the production of hop shots. There is no such cultivation in Aurangabad district.” According to Jagran, Amresh Singh has grown black rice and wheat in the past, but not hop shots. NDTV had also published an article based on the tweet of the IAS officer. What are hop shots? Hopi – called humulus lupulus – is a perennial plant. A native of North America and Europe, hop shooting was believed to be a bad bar until its properties were known. According to the website agrifarming.in, hop shots have “antibacterial effects” and are used for “bitterness”, “flavoring” and as a “stability agent in beer”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos