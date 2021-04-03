With flocks of ships, Beijing strengthens its grip on the South China Sea

Chinese ships were placed as unwanted guests who would not leave.

As the days passed, more appeared. They were just fishing boats, China said, though they did not appear to be fishing. Dozens even rushed together in clean lines, seeking shelter, it was claimed, from storms that never came.

Not long ago, China asserted its claims to the South China Sea by building and strengthening artificial islands in waters also claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. Its strategy now is to reinforce those posts by filling the disputed waters with ships, effectively challenging other countries to expel them.

The goal is to achieve with an overwhelming presence what it has not been able to do through diplomacy or international law. And to some extent, it seems to be working.

Beijing clearly thinks that if it uses enough coercion and pressure for a long period of time, it will tighten Southeast Asians, said Greg Polling, director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. dirty developments in the South China Sea. It is insidious.