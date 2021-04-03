Iran decided to close its borders with Turkey to curb COVID-19





TEHRAN Iranian Health Minister has issued an order, limiting trips to and from Turkey for a week in a bid to help meet the new variant of the coronavirus. In a letter to the interior minister, Health Minister Saeed Namaki stressed the need to close the air and land borders with the neighboring country for a week, IRNA reported on Saturday. Given the widespread spread of the mutated coronavirus in Turkey, it is necessary to stop, in the next 48 hours, traveling across land and air borders to and from Turkey for a week, Namaki stressed. “Iranian citizens who are in Turkey and intend to return to the country, as well as Turkish citizens who are in Iran, can leave the country by following the relevant protocols and doing the PCR test to make sure that the infection does not spread,” he said. paper. For Iranians entering the country from land and air borders, quarantine is also required for suspicious or positive cases, he said. To prevent the new type of COVID-19, the ministries of health and transport implemented a plan aimed at rapidly identifying and testing incoming passengers and keeping them in quarantine facilities, if necessary. Thirty border points have been selected, including 18 land borders, nine air borders and three sea borders, all future passengers will be tested and referred to quarantine facilities if needed. About 5,000 members of the Iranian Red Crescent Society are cooperating to implement the plan; while about 8,000 individuals enter the country across borders every day, said Karim Hemmati, head of IRCS on March 26th. On February 22, Iranian Customs Administration spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said Iran had closed five crossing points with Iraq to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant in the UK, ISNA reported. The Kileh, Piranshahr, Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh border crossings were closed to travelers and on Tuesday the Mehran border in the province near Ilam will be closed, he added. Iraqi nationals visiting Iran have exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, IRNA quoted the province’s governor-general, Qassem Soleimani-Dashtaki, as saying. More than 300 Iraqi nationals cross the Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh borders on a daily basis, he said, adding that the issue has contributed to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. FB / MG

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos