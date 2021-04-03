International
‘Ape Initiative’ brings real-world science to Nashville students
NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A nonprofit organization offers a new learning experience about efforts to preserve student primacy at Vanderbilt University and Nashville Metro Public Schools.
The Ape Bridge Initiative does world-class research happening around the world with K-12 students showing them real world science. The research structure has been the only one in the world dedicated to the study and conservation of the most endangered bonobot-related species.
News 2 spoke with Angela Eeds, Director of the School of Science and Mathematics at Vanderbilt, and Sarah Huneycutt, Instructor for the Discovery Day Program at the Nashville Zoo, about the program.
Eeds said it has been a challenge to move from personal learning to distance learning. However, this effort is all part of a larger collaboration for education and communication with STEM in Vanderbilt. They partner with local schools to provide opportunities for further education and have programs for primary, secondary and high school students.
“It’s all about other people with whom they can interact. So it’s not just listening. Conversations are back and forth conversations, ”Eeds explained.
This is where the Ape Initiative comes in. During the pandemic, educators sought new ways to connect with students. The director of the Ape Initiative, Jared P. Taglialatela, agreed to cooperate.
Students connected via video with researchers working with endangered animals and were asked questions.
“They are getting this truly unique experience to see these animals – these endangered animals – that are only found in a few captive places around the world. It has been a pleasure to see them engaged and enlightened. “And it was great because the Ape Initiative offered opportunities, not only to learn about animals and conservation, but also to use them as a motivator to get kids excited about science in general,” Huneycutt explained.
Vanderbilt officials said it is essential to give students these opportunities and exposure to STEM, as they have seen the impact of how it can change the course of a student’s future career.
“It is great to see what our students are doing and what they are doing after graduation. We learned that one of our graduates from 2011 earned his PhD in Oceanography and returned to Vanderbilt and the Nashville area as a professional scientist. I received an email just the other day from a student who, while on campus, helped build a solar furnace with an engineering team, and this opened my eyes to public health. “Now she is focusing on public health and because of her experience here, she was able to get one of the few internship opportunities with her university this year,” Eeds explained.
Both Eeds and Huneycutt said they are trying to include these opportunities as much as possible for students. Students are doing everything from taking seminars to lectures by people working with initiative to design their studies. The Ape Initiative then collects data about them, and they go through the whole search process.
“Oneshtë one where they decided whether the bonobots would pick bananas or grapes? Then they get to watch the trials while the bonobo is presented with a grape and a banana. They manage to encode data, analyze data, and graph data. “They compare it to their hypothesis, and draw a conclusion, and they use that to study the scientific method,” Huneycutt explained.
“Every day, we are looking for more opportunities for our students to include them in our community and make a positive impact. We have some 12th graders working with the Tennessee Environmental Council to let people know that they can build a pollinating garden or start a trash can in their backyard. “Even as we live farther apart, we can do things that benefit our community,” said Eeds.
Huneycutt said they have been able to reach students who are also struggling during the pandemic.
“We are able to include some of the studies that have been done with monkeys to talk to children about emotion processing and to think about ancestors, and even to be able to think about our feelings. So we need to have self-knowledge, the ability of the mind or the perspective of another person, so we are able to use monkeys to make kids think more about themselves, “Huneycutt said.
You can learn more about the Ape Initiative from by clicking here. They are offering all these opportunities to Vanderbilt and Metro students at no cost.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]