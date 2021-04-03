How China is forcing the Dalai Lama to copy Tibetan and the world India News





New Delhi: Rejecting China's claims of appointing another Dalai Lama, the President of the Tibetan Government in Exile has said that its Tibetans who have "copyright" on reincarnation and Beijing plans to have a "copying" copy. Lobsang Sangay, Sikyong (President) i Tibetan Central Administration (Tibetan Government in Exile) said, "The Communist Party of China has zero credibility in terms of reincarnation. The Communist Party believes in atheism. They say religion is poison, why do they want to interfere in our internal affairs." Answering a question from Zee News at an event, Sangay who is the political successor of Dalai Lama, he explained, "for almost a thousand years, we Tibetans have chosen our reincarnation lamas, including the Dalai Lamas. So we have the patent and copyright on reincarnation. So we are original and the Chinese will have a duplicate. Original original hota hai, duplicate, duplicate. " China, which is probably eager to increase its influence in Buddhism, has said he will appoint the next Dalai Lama, the 15th in line to inherit. The current The Dalai Lama is 14th and had to leave Tibet in 1959 after the region was invaded by China. Asked if China could do a repeat of the incident in Galwan or Doklam, he said, "most likely, 60 years ago after they invaded Tibet, they said, once we invade Tibet like a palm, they will come after 5 fingers. "In Doklam, it 's one of the five fingers. What you saw in Galwan is one of the five fingers. These kinds of incursions will eventually continue. The Galwan incident in 2020 saw the death of 20 Indian soldiers at the Line of Control in Eastern Ladakh due to Chinese aggressive actions. The Doklam 2017 incident saw China attempting to invade Bhutan territories, which was stopped by Indian forces. The United States recently said the Chinese government should not interfere in the inheritance process of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lamaand as it is a "brutal abuse of religious freedom." Answering a question on Joe Biden's position on the Dalai Lama reincarnation issue, US State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said, "We believe the Chinese government should have no role in the Dalai Lama's inheritance process."







