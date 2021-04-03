As Chief Marketing Officer of the International Institute of Good Construction Recruited Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan and more for an all-star public health and safety campaign

As the COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins to make the return of concerts, sports, restaurants and other public gatherings feel within our capabilities, celebrities including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Deniro, Michael B. Jordan and many others are help spread the word about a new initiative that will help keep those environments safe.

All A lists are featured in a new consumer campaign by The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), an organization that provides standardized resource and rating buildings to ensure health and well-being in public spaces across the globe. At a new PSA venue that debuted on Monday (January 25th), Gaga, Lopez, Deniro and Jordan teamed up with others like Serena Williams, Wolfgang Puck and others to help spread the word about IWBI MIR W Health Safety Assessment, a seal created to give building occupants more peace of mind about the science-based protocols and air quality controls that those spaces have undertaken to achieve appreciation.

IWBIs: 30 spots directed by Spike Lee Academy Award-winning director, developed by Kirshenbaum SWAT advertising agency and produced by Pony Show Entertainment. The campaign will extend in the coming weeks across a wide mix of national TV, pay-per-view, digital, pay-per-view, influential and multi-channel TV, along with planned integrations into shows known as ABCs Live with Kelly & Ryan and ESPNs SportsCenter.

Partnering with talent for this message comes with a dual purpose Anthony Antolino, Chief Marketing Officer at parent company IWBI Delos to raise broad public awareness by consumers and inspire buildings, sites and businesses to register and receive the promise.

We knew we could get a tremendous boost by using a good cross section of famous ambassadors talking about all sorts of places people want to go to and have not been able to visit, Antolino says. There is no transaction here. We were not looking to sell a vehicle or a widget. This campaign has a lot to do with the Health-Safety seal which is a symbol of hope or a beacon of hope, so when you see this seal on the outside you feel more confident getting inside.

IWBI has already registered more than 8,500 objects in its MIR program, including more than 1.4 billion square feet – including New York Yankee Stadium and Empire State Building, London Royal Albert Hall, retail chain Simon Malls and corporations such as JPMorganChase, T-Mobile and Life Time Fitness, to name a few.

The brand innovators caught up with Antolino to learn more about the all-star campaigns, its unique message and why building safety is the third benchmark in unifying public spaces.

Brand innovators: You enrolled an impressive celebrity ensemble to help spread the word MIR Buildings Institute’s new Good Health Assessment. How did you manage to recruit celebrities like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Deniro and Michael B. Jordan for this campaign?

Anthony Antolino: As you can see, we came out with high aspirations and were beyond grateful that we gained the support of this ensemble group. As we went to each talent, the level of proper research and care they and their teams did after connecting with the company and our mission was impressive. As we began to see the questions that came up and the level of certification they were seeking, and the thinking and attention they began to learn about our mission and what this Health Safety stamp stood for, we saw how our message struck a chord with them. . It really became very clear that everyone lacks human interaction, feeling and sharing the energy of this contact with people. And when you’re an entertainer and restaurant, these are the things they thrive on and express to make a living, so we were thankful that our ambitious goals, in trying to gain the support of those types of A-listers, were realized.

Given the irony of creating a campaign to be able to safely return to public life, how did the current COVID-19 shooting security protocols affect campaign production?

Even in a perfect, non-pandemic world it would have been a challenge, but with pandemic methods and everyone in quarantine in their spaces, it was even more challenging. It wasn’t just bi-cast, everyone was in their bubble, so we had to get out there and produce and shoot in multiple time zones, multiple shores. It took a goal and a desire and will to be successful with a calm and pragmatic approach to say, Hey, we would do this, it would succeed and we would calmly deal with any obstacle thrown at us. We got into it knowing there would be obstacles to overcome, but we overcame it.

How do you broadly define the different audience goals for this campaign?

There is a b-to-b ingredient and consumer to it. On the consumer side, its mass market. Its people who go to restaurants and stadiums, hotels, malls and banks, with a tendency to be good. This is our customer target. And on the b-to-b side, they are our customers, the ones who actually register to achieve valuation in their buildings and facilities. It really is any building or object that houses residents. This is a third party verification program that was informed by our COVID-19 task force, informed by the guiding principles of the WELL construction standard.

Vaccines are one way in which we will achieve critical security measures, but the other thing is to build trust that facilities have taken steps to ensure that those indoor environments are safe to return to. So IWBI is really a mechanism to enable and ensure the third party assessment that health and safety were at the forefront when thinking about those environments and returning to business. This is where all three stool legs come together.

Your daily role at Delos is more focused on the B-to-B field. Is this the biggest campaign you have been involved with to date with them and IWBI?

Yes, this is the first consumer campaign the company has ever done, and it’s something we thought was so important and timely to share with the consumer population of the United States. Really is really focused on building trust and confidence as we start getting back into business when experts tell us it is safe. We were not in the business of defining that time, we just want to make sure the spaces and places are healthier for the return of their residents.

Andrew Hampp is an entertainment marketing consultant for Brand Innovators and the founder of consulting 1803 LLC, based in Berkeley, California.