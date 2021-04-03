International
Women of the World Ready to Hear at Marietta College | News, Sports, Work
MARIETTA – Almost the next day after the Women of the World vocal performance was canceled due to COVID-19, the band will visit the Marietta College campus next week.
The ensemble consists of four vocalists and one percussionist, representing France, Japan, South Africa, Mexico and Italy, said Marshall C. Kimball, a retired music professor.
“They actually sing in 36 different languages, which comes to mind,” Tha Kimball.
The ensemble will be on campus on Monday and Tuesday.
Marietta College officials said the group was formed to bring women musicians from around the world to a common platform to collaborate and create through music sharing.
They also explore and celebrate the differences in cultural ideologies and principles that exist in the daily lives of women around the world. The vocalists will entertain with a variety of music representing different countries and cultures, officials said.
The event begins at 7:30 pm Monday with a presentation on a variety of issues including diversity and inclusion, ethnic differences and challenges, different languages, tolerance, respect, racial prejudice and the joy and inclusion that can be created through music from different cultures.
The presentation is available through Zoom and registration can be done via a link to the college website at https://www.marietta.edu/article/women-of-the-world-2021.
There is a limit of 100 participants for the presentation.
The ensemble will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials noted that in-person participation is only available to Marietta College faculty, students and staff, however it will be broadcast live on Marietta College’s Department of Music’s YouTube channel.
Kimball noted that the college received an extension from the National Endowment for the Arts until May to complete the grant.
“The music department has another request to the KTA so we want to make sure this is completed so we can look for the next one,” Tha Kimball.
He explained that this is a cross-campus project, with funding coming mainly from NEA, along with funding from Marietta College’s Department of Music, Department of Modern Languages, Asian Studies Program, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and Family Fund Swim for Diversity in the Arts.
It is partly funded by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well “We are seeing problems across the US”, Said Kimball.
Michele Newbanks can be reached at [email protected]
***
At a glance
* The Women of the World consists of four vocalists and one percussionist
* The group will be on the Marietta College campus Monday and Tuesday
* There will be an educational presentation and presentation
* The educational presentation will be 7:30 pm Monday
* The concert will be Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Source: Marietta College
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or colla[email protected]