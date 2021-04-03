Women of the World Ready to Hear at Marietta College | News, Sports, Work

MARIETTA – Almost the next day after the Women of the World vocal performance was canceled due to COVID-19, the band will visit the Marietta College campus next week.

The ensemble consists of four vocalists and one percussionist, representing France, Japan, South Africa, Mexico and Italy, said Marshall C. Kimball, a retired music professor.

“They actually sing in 36 different languages, which comes to mind,” Tha Kimball.

The ensemble will be on campus on Monday and Tuesday.

Marietta College officials said the group was formed to bring women musicians from around the world to a common platform to collaborate and create through music sharing.

They also explore and celebrate the differences in cultural ideologies and principles that exist in the daily lives of women around the world. The vocalists will entertain with a variety of music representing different countries and cultures, officials said.

The event begins at 7:30 pm Monday with a presentation on a variety of issues including diversity and inclusion, ethnic differences and challenges, different languages, tolerance, respect, racial prejudice and the joy and inclusion that can be created through music from different cultures.

The presentation is available through Zoom and registration can be done via a link to the college website at https://www.marietta.edu/article/women-of-the-world-2021.

There is a limit of 100 participants for the presentation.

The ensemble will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials noted that in-person participation is only available to Marietta College faculty, students and staff, however it will be broadcast live on Marietta College’s Department of Music’s YouTube channel.

Kimball noted that the college received an extension from the National Endowment for the Arts until May to complete the grant.

“The music department has another request to the KTA so we want to make sure this is completed so we can look for the next one,” Tha Kimball.

He explained that this is a cross-campus project, with funding coming mainly from NEA, along with funding from Marietta College’s Department of Music, Department of Modern Languages, Asian Studies Program, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and Family Fund Swim for Diversity in the Arts.

It is partly funded by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well “We are seeing problems across the US”, Said Kimball.

