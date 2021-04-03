The new CDC guideline is good news for vaccinated travelers





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Wave) – Sub new CDC guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated can now fly at low risk to themselves in the United States. The masks will still need to be used, but the new guideline is a major improvement over the CDC’s previous recommendation to stay home. Many people have not done it. At Louisville Muhammad Ali International, travel was thrown 45% from February to March or without the vaccine. Traveler Chris Book, who is fully vaccinated, expressed confidence in the safety of air travel on Friday. I have traveled before during the pandemic and I feel like the airlines are safe, she said. Another passenger also fully vaccinated, Jeremy Jones, said he could feel safe even without the vaccine. I would take it seriously, Jones said, as long as people wear masks and use hand cleansers and distance themselves from society. Louisville Muhammad Ali International just came out of a big wave, which could be a case of spring fever caused by COVID. That puts our March numbers at about 65% where we were before COVID, said Natalie Chaudoin, director of public relations for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. So travel numbers are continuing to move in the same direction. However, health officials warn that COVID-19 is not on vacation. Returning vacationers described trips that included a mix of crowds and precautions. At our resort, they took your temperature every day, said Tee Willis. And you had to make sure you wash your hands regularly and then clean as often as possible. If you were in the store or things like that, they made sure people were like standing 6 feet, Shartova Buckner said. And in the parks, it was simple, they had announcements to do it, but it was not implemented. However, health officials warn that COVID-19 is not on vacation. The CDC still advises to stop making plans to travel now as a continued proliferation of variants raises concerns about the fourth wave of infections. Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

