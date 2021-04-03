RADAR: More clouds and little chance of rain for the Easter weekend; The first 90s of the year next week possible





Colder-than-average temperatures continue over the weekend, but a great deal of heat is on the way next week.

AUSTIN, Texas The past few days have been spectacular here in Central Texas, but small chances of rain are again in the forecast for the Easter weekend. With that said, it certainly won’t rain all weekend, so there’s no need to cancel any plans. Temperatures will also stay cooler than average this weekend, but a big warm-up is expected for next week. Some forecast models show that we can experience temperatures as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit[90 ° C]for most of Central Texas toward the end of the work week. Small chances of rain and more clouds for the Easter weekend In the meantime, cloud cover will continue to rise until Saturday, so expect a mostly cloudy sky during the day. Some scattered rainfall will be possible, especially early in the day, but generally the chance of rain is only about 30%. Some isolated storms may also be possible. Likewise, Easter Sunday will feature a mostly cloudy sky and a 20% chance of rain, but we’re not expecting enough rain to thwart any Easter plan! Mornings will not be as cold over the weekend and highs will stay below average in the upper 60s and lower until the mid-70s. RELATED: Forecast: Small Chance of Rain Over the Easter Weekend; much warmer next week Temperatures with 90 degrees possible next week Major changes are on the way to next week with a significant warm-up in the forecast. High peaks by Monday are likely to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, and the afternoons during the rest of the week will develop even warmer. By Wednesday, the afternoon highs may be in the upper 80s, with some areas potentially marking the 90 degree mark. The current forecast calls for a high of 89 on Friday in Austin. April 14 is the first 90-degree average day for Camp Mabry in Austin. A cold front will pass through Central Texas early Thursday, but is unlikely to provide any significant rain. We are expecting total rainfall to remain below a quarter of an inch over the next seven days. Secluded areas on Hill Hill could see up to an inch. This front will not bring any fresher air, and temperatures are likely to stay above average until next weekend. The KVUE Storm team will continue to closely monitor this emerging forecast. In the meantime, the extended forecast can be found below:

