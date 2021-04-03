Mostly Sunny and Cold Today





BANGOR, Maine (WABI) – A weak high-pressure area in our northwest will bring us a pleasant but cool afternoon. It will be mostly sunny all over the region, but the highs will once again be on the cool side, in the high 30s until the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight. Reductions will fall back into upper adolescence by the mid-20s. As the high pressure slowly dissipates tomorrow and an area with low pressure in the east slowly retrogrades the east, they would see rising clouds for Easter Sunday. While it will be mostly dry, a rain or snow shower can not be ruled out later in the afternoon. The highest achievements will reach across the state of the ’40s. Sunday night will have a better hit in some rain and snow. It will be cloudy on Sunday as well, the winds will blow 25-35 mph. On Monday, this low pressure system is south of Nova Scotia and will generally stay there all day. This will bring us once again rain and snowstorms at any time throughout the day, the best chance in the eastern half of the state. Otherwise it is expected to be cloudy. Highs on Monday will take place in the mid 40s low. As this storm system eventually pushes east on Tuesday, our chance of rain will diminish, but that threat still exists, mostly during the morning hours in the east. Highs on Tuesday will reach up to the ’40s to’ 50s low. A high level trough should bring us another day mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but should usually remain on the dry side. It will also be softer, high levels will develop in the high 40s to mid 50s. Today: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs would reach the 1940s across the region. Winds from W / NW at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Sits in the upper teens until the mid-20s. The winds light up from the northwest. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, the clouds will rise throughout the day. High achievements will take place in the 40s. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the afternoon, a better shot on Sunday evening. It will be cloudy, the winds will blow tomorrow afternoon at 25-35 miles / hour. Monday: Cloudy skies with rain and possible snowfall. Highs will reach the highs until the mid-40s. Winds will blow at speeds of 25-30 mph, especially early in the day. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a rain shower possible early in the day. Highs will reach up to the ’40s to’ 50s low. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy sky. High achievements will take place in the high 40s to mid 50s. Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

