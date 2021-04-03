It seems that the intention of both governments is to silence the opposition, Davis wrote in an email from New York. Why line up an entire issue around moderate [democrats] who long defended non-violence?

Anger is old, he says, but trying to get these people out is new.

Their efforts date back to before their 1997 surrender to China, which many in Hong Kong saw as an opportunity to build democratic order for the first time in the history of cities. In more than a century as a crown colony of Britain, its inhabitants had never been allowed free elections or the right to govern themselves.

Many Hong Kongers were eager to lose the colonial yoke and become part of China, feeling they could help the Mao-devastated nation emerge from decades of cruel politics and poverty. Then came the spring of 1989. After members of the People’s Liberation Army opened fire on people in Beijing, some who joined a widespread crackdown on freedoms, Hong Kong erupted in peaceful protests. The Chinese government knew it had to calm locals and markets. Beijing agreed to a constitution giving freedoms to protest, assemble, publish and strike. Hong Kong, the promised constitution, would have 50 years of these rights and a high degree of autonomy, and would eventually elect leaders through democratic elections. The Chinese legislature would retain the power to intervene only in matters of foreign affairs and national security.

From the beginning, Beijing could not keep Hong Kong affairs away. The pace of those interventions accelerated in 2014. By that time, Xi Jinping was president and Hong Kong was again agitating for full voting rights, particularly the freedom to elect its chief executive without vetting from Beijing. This affected a massive 79-day landing known as the Tent Revolution called for the device deployed when police poured crowds with speci spray. Beijing did not obey their demands, but the exhausted Hong Kongers knew that there were many like-minded souls whose rage could be used again.

Protest-related prosecutions were set up throughout 2020, with new ones starting all the time. The government has diligently enforced strict public gathering laws still in books from the days of the British colony. More danger for the protesters came last June, when Beijing enacted a broad national security law filled with vague provisions. Designed to prevent acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and cooperation with foreigners, the law allows the government to reconstruct defiant actions as something more sinister and destabilizing than simply opposing laws or officials. Some protest tactics, such as shouting or posting popular slogans calling for revolution, have been seen as attacks on the Chinese central government. Some people face trial for this.

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder and owner of Apple Daily, arrives at the Court of Appeals on December 31, 2020. | Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

The law has trapped 100 people in arrests and at least 54 prosecutions, including Lai, the founder of Next Media. Lai pushed for US sanctions against China during interviews with officials and foreign media, actions that prosecutors may consider cooperating with foreign forces in court. Most residents went blind in February when the Hong Kong government accused 47 lawyers, district councilors and activists of plotting to overthrow the government. Their offense is linked to an unofficial primary election aimed at resolving a rather strong proposal to remove the pro-China majority bloc and put more pressure on Beijing.

In a city that once seemed to mark most holidays with a protest, there is now no tolerance for large and organized disputes with the government. Police have not sanctioned any march, vigilance or protest since the beginning of 2020, citing the pandemic. This included the annual candlelight vigil that has honored Tiananmen victims every June 4 since 1990. (Fortunately, people are being prosecuted for overcoming barriers and gathering in Victoria Park on June 4, 2020 to mark the event.) Many residents are convinced that under the new security law, the vigil will never take place in Hong Kong again.

Since democracy protests calmed down in early 2020 and police started working gathering hundreds of protesters, observers have wondered why all seven people in Courtroom 3 were charged at all. Martin Lee and their colleagues played small roles, mostly, in last year’s demonstrations. Only one defendant served with the Civil Front for Human Rights, the civic group that has organized mass marches for years. (That man, Au Nok-hin, pleaded guilty in the trials the first day. He is now in jail, also charged in the main July case.)

Following the trial for some of his 20 days, Avery Ng, chairman of the League of Social Democrats, the party started by Leung Kwok-dependent, said the prosecution of the seventh was the easiest way to instill fear in the public. Ng faces charges of disorderly conduct in a separate case. If more cautious, less radical leaders can be tried to walk in the rain, he told me during a break, it sets a low bar for the rest of us.

The trial became, in part, a referendum on Hong Kong procession laws, a relic of British colonial rule that gives police the right to allow or deny any public march, no matter how peaceful. In the closing days of the trials, the defendants’ attorneys argued that the post-legal gathering process should never have been stopped. With all the entrances to the subway blocked, the defendants and thousands of those present had no choice but to leave the packed rally walking. And yes, they did shout slogans and hold a banner while doing so.

Police officials told the court they refused to sanction the required Front March that day because several previous protests had ended with some people throwing Molotov cocktails. Allowing a moving protest, one that had anti-police theme, they said, would have caused trouble. By imposing a ban, the defense argued, the police penalized the peaceful group for the violent actions of others.

The defense also raised a constitutional argument: allowing police to sanction or block protests has created an unfair block of their free speech, in violation of city constitutions.